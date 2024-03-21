The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry.
Fayetteville, GA, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raise a glass to history in the making at the Brunch Babes wine tasting event, celebrating Maryland Wine Month and Women's History Month on March 24, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at 2220 Boston Street in Baltimore, MD.
In 2020, there were only a handful of Black wine producers in Maryland, but fast forward to 2024 and that number has grown to over six. Five of these trailblazing producers will take the stage as guest panelists at the Brunch Babes event, sharing their unique perspectives and experiences in the industry.
Guest Panelists
Kimberly T Johnson, Philosophy Winery & Vineyard
Dennis Matthews, Philosophy Winery & Vineyard
Cyndi Campbell, Narcisso Wine Cellar
Jon'll Boyd, Boyd Cru Wines
Sharmaine Taylor, Noir Sunshine Winery
Maiyesha McFadden, FLYgirl Winery
Hosted by the dynamic duo “Brunch Babes” of Vonnya Pettigrew from Root Branch Media Group and Leslie Frelow from The Wine Concierge. It is a historic gathering of Black wine producers coming together to share their stories and celebrate their successes. Guests will enjoy wine tasting, brunch, panel discussion and shopping. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of history in the making.
For media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact:
- Leslie Frelow
- Lfrelow@vino301.com
- 202.263-6713
- www.thewineconcierge.co
About The Wine Concierge:
The Wine Concierge promotes inclusivity within the wine industry, specifically by advocating for the inclusion of women, minorities, and culturally diverse wine professionals.
As an e-commerce wine store based in Washington, DC, The Wine Concierge offers a curated selection of BIPOC domestic and international wines, gifts, wine subscription club and events. Our wines are sold nationally.
We aim to create an environment that is approachable, welcoming, and free from the intimidation often associated with the world of wine. Founded in 2020 with the goal to make wine accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their level of expertise or background. The Wine Concierge is female, black-owned and operated.
About Root Branch Media Group
Root Branch Media Group is a certified African-American and Woman-Owned video production and communications firm headquartered along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront in Canton Harbor. Founded in 2006, we’ve proudly served the state of Maryland, Baltimore City and beyond providing video production services to city and state government agencies, local businesses, schools, universities, and community-based organizations. Root Branch Media Group founder and CEO, Vonnya Pettigrew named her company after her family’s property, located on Root Branch Road in South Carolina.
