The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch

This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry.