Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York

Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning "the narrow place," a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. The Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as "How does art make sense of the Passover story?"