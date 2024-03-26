World's First LGBT Certified and ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Laboratory

Joint Matters Inc., operating as Joint Matters Calibration Services, has been recognized as a certified LGBT Business Enterprise through NLGLCC. This company is also an accredited calibration laboratory for ISO 17025 under PJLA. The combination makes for the *world's first LGBT owned calibration lab (*as found from PJLA accredited lab search and NGLCC directory).