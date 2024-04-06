Milwaukee's Meta House Selected to Receive Major Grant from Bouncing Back Foundation and Nuna Baby Essentials
Former NBA star Vin Baker's charitable foundation announced a grant to support a Milwaukee organization dedicated to helping women and families achieve sobriety.
Milwaukee, WI, April 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bouncing Back Foundation, founded by four-time NBA All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist, and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker, announced that Meta House would be the recipient of a $10,000 grant in recognition of the outstanding contributions they've made to their community. Bouncing Back, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created in 2018 to promote sobriety and reduce the impact of addiction on individuals, families, and communities.
The grant was announced at a star-studded event to celebrate the ribbon cutting at the first Vin Baker Recovery Center, located on Milwuakee's north side. Among those in attendance were local dignitaries highlighted by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, and a supportive Bucks delegation headed by President Peter Feigin and including the entire roster of players and coaches.
"I've been blessed to have so many people help me on my journey," said an emotional Mr. Baker at the event. "But I know recovery is a team sport, and part of the journey is using my foundation to reach out to others doing the work that must be done. As we reviewed potential grantees, Meta House quickly rose to the top of our list based on decades of remarkable dedication to local families. We're truly honored to support them as we fight the same fight."
Meta House, founded in 1963, has a mission to "end the generational cycle of addiction by healing women and strenghthening families." Upon receiving the grant, Sarah Koehn, Meta House's Director of Development, thanked Mr. Baker and told the audience, "With this support, we'll be able to expand our program. We currently serve 300 to 400 women and we expect to serve up to 900 families when our campus is fully constructed."
Given Meta House's commitment to women, children, and families, Mr. Baker also enlisted Bouncing Back's Platinum Partner, Nuna Baby, to provide the facility with a package of much-needed baby gear including state-of-the-art strollers, car seats, and playards.
"Nuna is proud to sponsor both Vin Baker Recovery and the Bouncing Back Foundation," said Brad Bickley, Global President of Nuna Baby Essentials. "As Nuna is dedicated to every part of the family journey, we are thrilled to see how Vin's dedication to positive change will create safe spaces and stronger connections in his community. Vin Baker's life comeback is an example to us all, and his passion to help others in need is truly remarkable. We're honored to play a small part in his story."
According to Mr. Baker, several additional local grants will be announced in the near future.
About Bouncing Back Foundation: Headed by basketball star Vin Baker, who lost much of his career and identity to addiction, the registered 501(c)(3) promotes sobriety and strives to reduce the impact of addiction on individuals, families, and communities.
About Meta House: Milwaukee-based nonprofit Meta House has been a leader in drug and alcohol treatment for women for more than 60 years. The organization provides holistic, trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment services so vulnerable women and families thrive well beyond their stay.
About Nuna: Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa.
