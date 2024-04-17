Popular Soccer Non-Profit Announces New Corporate Identity: Future Goals Foundation
Princeton, NJ, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MSSL Inc., formerly known as EDP Foundation, is proud to announce its corporate rebranding initiative, culminating in the unveiling of its new corporate identity: Future Goals Foundation.
In addition to selecting a bold, more soccer-centric company name, the rebranding initiative also encompasses a comprehensive overhaul of the company's visual identity, including its logo, website, and communication materials, to better represent its values, mission, and vision for the future.
The Future Goals Foundation name embodies the company's renewed dedication to enabling those in the soccer community to reach their fullest potential, both on and off the field, with an emphasis on college and other post-secondary educational opportunities, by offering a range of valuable resources that help them to achieve their future goals.
"We are thrilled to introduce Future Goals Foundation as the next chapter in our journey," said Peter Gooding, current MSSL Director and former President of United Soccer Coaches and the Athletic Director and Head Soccer Coach at Amherst College. "This rebranding initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering educational and career development opportunities to soccer players and others involved with the beautiful game."
For more information about Future Goals Foundation, please visit their new website futuregoalsfoundation.org
About Future Goals Foundation
Since 2004, Future Goals Foundation has been providing educational and career development programs to the soccer community. The organization facilitates connections between athletics and education beyond high school with programs designed to inform and inspire athletes to attend college, trade, or technical schools.
Dillon Henry
201-572-5529
futuregoalsfoundation.org
