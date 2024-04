Strong Overall Growth Reported for SkySparc Provides Foundation for Modernization and Advancement

Stockholm, Sweden, April 19, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Headquartered in Stockholm, SkySparc was founded in 2002 with a mission to drive value for corporates and financial institutions by creating efficiencies through innovation. It focuses on providing strategy and transformation services, as well as a suite of progressive SaaS platforms including OmniFi and Optimizer.- SkySparc reported a 20% year-over-year growth in its core operating profitability, as measured by EBITDA.- This significant growth is accompanied by a 43% increase in its client base from the previous year.- Last year, SkySparc expanded its workforce by nearly 27%, reaching a total of over 110 team members worldwide.Thanks to recent strong financial results, SkySparc has invested heavily in services, including development of its Strategy & Transformation and Center of Excellence services, that will increase the company’s capabilities in the coming years. It also released an updated version of its award-winning, SaaS-based automation platform, OmniFi v9, and improved its fully automated Optimizer solution.Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: "With our remarkable growth and solid financial performance in 2023, we are moving the practice into a new phase of modernization and advancement. I am truly delighted with our achievements, which will allow us to confidently navigate the fast-evolving landscape our clients face. This involves strategic, compliance and operational matters, while helping them gain overall efficiencies.”