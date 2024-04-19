Sakhyam: TEDx Speaker Launches a Campaign to Raise Funds for Animal Welfare
Preethi Srinivas, a TEDx speaker and animal advocate, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for her new book "Sakhyam." This fictional story explores the bond between a boy and a cow, highlighting the plight of these gentle beings. "Sakhyam" goes beyond awareness, raising funds for cows and encouraging empathy for all living beings. The campaign runs until April 30. Join Preethi's movement, "Befriend Cows," and help make a kinder world for all.
San Francisco, CA, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A passionate individual embarks on a mission to ignite empathy for our bovine companions. Preethi Srinivas, a TEDx speaker and the founder of the Befriend Cows movement has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for her new book ending April 30.
The Befriend Cows movement calls the world to reconnect with the bovine creatures, to raise empathy and encourage people of all ages to feel more connected with animals, nature and self. “Sakhyam” aims to not just to raise awareness but also to raise funds for these gentle beings whose plight we are unaware of.
"Sakhyam": A beautifully written fictional book invites readers to embark on a better understanding of the human connection with these gentle beings. This book, like the Befriend Cows movement, serves as a testament to the inherent dignity and worth of every living being. Through captivating storytelling, “Sakhyam” weaves together a story of the companionship and resilience of a boy and a cow, shedding light on the current condition of cows in our society.
Within the pages of Sakhyam, the tale of tenderness and triumph reflects Preethi's own experience of her first encounter with the bovine creatures; the first time that drove her to make it her mission to be the voice of the voiceless.
As Preethi shares, "Sakhyam is a labor of love, inspired by my deep-rooted belief in the power of compassion. Through this campaign, I hope to not only raise awareness about the challenges facing cows but also to ignite meaningful action. Whether it's through volunteering, advocacy, or simply making more conscious choices like supporting creatives who drive change. Every sale of Sakhyam will empower individuals of all ages to make a difference towards our planet."
The crowdfunding campaign for "Sakhyam" is now live and will run until the end of April. Supporters can visit here to learn more about the project, pledge their support, and help bring this inspiring vision to life.
Join Preethi and Befriend Cows on this extraordinary journey of empathy, compassion, and change. Together, let's make "Sakhyam" a reality and pave the way for a kinder, more compassionate world for all.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
Preethi Srinivas
srinivas.preethi@gmail.com
Befriend Cows is currently in-progress to be set up as a non profit organization dedicated to promoting animal welfare and fostering empathy and compassion for all living beings. Through corporate workshops, advocacy efforts, family experiences and community engagement, Befriend Cows aims to raise awareness and build a more compassionate world.
