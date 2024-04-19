Sakhyam: TEDx Speaker Launches a Campaign to Raise Funds for Animal Welfare

Preethi Srinivas, a TEDx speaker and animal advocate, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for her new book "Sakhyam." This fictional story explores the bond between a boy and a cow, highlighting the plight of these gentle beings. "Sakhyam" goes beyond awareness, raising funds for cows and encouraging empathy for all living beings. The campaign runs until April 30. Join Preethi's movement, "Befriend Cows," and help make a kinder world for all.