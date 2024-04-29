Brown Toy Box Launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" to Inspire Children to Explore STEAM and Game Design – powered by Microsoft MakeCode
Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brown Toy Box, an innovative educational toy company focused on fostering diversity and inclusion in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields, will release interactive game, Maya's Virtual Adventure on May 1, 2024.
The educational game, powered by Microsoft MakeCode, is developed in collaboration with Microsoft for Nonprofits program Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA).
Brown Toy Box toys, games, and experiences emphasize early and recurring exposure to STEAM in a culturally relevant manner. Although Black individuals represent 14% of the population, they account for less than 5% of game developers, despite being significant consumers of the $160 billion gaming industry. This collaboration aims to inspire Black children to aspire to grow from consumers to creators in the gaming world.
"By blending representation in gaming with STEAM education, we aim to increase positive images of Black children while inspiring them to develop and explore their interests in coding and game development," said Terri-Nichelle Bradley, Founder and CEO of Brown Toy Box and chair of Brown Toy Box Foundation.
"Maya's Virtual Adventure takes children on an immersive learning journey, exploring coding and game development possibilities as they assist Maya in navigating a vibrant virtual world," Bradley added.
The game features an innovative curriculum introducing young learners to coding concepts in a fun, interactive way. The game provides children with an immersive experience, allowing them to take on challenges, learn simple block -based coding, while unlocking creativity and problem-solving skills.
"Through our collaboration with Brown Toy Box, we're thrilled to launch Maya's Virtual Adventure, which will open the door to STEAM education for many young learners," said Darrell Booker, Executive at Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Accelerator. "By integrating our technology and expertise with Brown Toy Box's tactile educational play-based learning approach, we aim to inspire a new generation of Black innovators and creators in the tech space," said Booker.
Maya's Virtual Adventure introduces Maya, one of the characters from Brown Toy Box's Dadisi Academy Crew, who represent 15 different STEAM themes. Maya represents coding and game development, guiding children through an exciting quest in a vibrant virtual world.
While anyone can download Maya’s Virtual Adventure, Brown Toy Box and Microsoft NTA is intentional about ensuring the game gets deployed to nonprofits serving children, providing them with an innovative tool to engage young learners and nurture their interest in STEAM. By using the game's curriculum, families, educators, and community leaders can offer a unique learning experience that celebrates diversity and encourages inclusivity in the world of technology.
Maya's Virtual Adventure is the first of several MakeCode games being developed in this collaboration, offering a series of educational experiences for children to expand their interest and skills in coding. To access and register for the game visit Maya’s Virtual Adventure here.
About Brown Toy Box Brown Toy Box is an innovative educational toy company committed to empowering children from diverse backgrounds through hands-on STEAM experiences. Founded by Terri-Nichelle Bradley, Brown Toy Box’s message is to “Discover It, Dream, It, Do It!” The company creates products and content that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and foster lifelong learning through play.
About Brown Toy Box Foundation Brown Toy Box Foundation (BTBF) is working to disrupt generational poverty for Black children. Through early and recurring exposure to STEAM careers and STEAM thinking, Brown Toy Box is on a mission to create equitable access to STEAM through advocacy, culturally affirming experiences and explorative play.
About Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Acceleration program Darrell Booker leads the Nonprofit Tech Acceleration program at Microsoft. This racial equity initiative provides nonprofits with cutting-edge digital technology and the necessary support to leverage it effectively to bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit aka.ms/NTA
About Microsoft Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For more information, visit aka.ms/nonprofits
Brown Toy Box Media Contact: Tiffany Outlaw
tiffany@browntoybox.com
Project Manager 404-748-4334
Microsoft Media Contact: Rocky Nash
v-rockynash@microsoft.com
Communications Manager
