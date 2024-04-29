Brown Toy Box Launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" to Inspire Children to Explore STEAM and Game Design – powered by Microsoft MakeCode

Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company, launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" on May 1, 2024. The interactive game, powered by Microsoft MakeCode, fosters diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields. The game guides children through a virtual world with Maya, teaching coding and game development. The collaboration with Microsoft for Nonprofits aims to elevate Black youth from consumers to creators in the gaming industry, promoting inclusivity and interest in STEAM education.