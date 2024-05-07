Wintersteiger X advarics: Redefining Retail Software Solutions
Seamlessly combining Point of Sale, Inventory Management and Rental Management for ski, bike and outdoor businesses
Salt Lake City, UT, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wintersteiger Inc., a global leader in innovative equipment and software solutions for the ski, bike, and outdoor industries, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with advarics, a frontrunner in inventory management and point-of-sale (POS) software for specialty retailers. This collaboration is set to introduce the synergy of advarics' and Wintersteiger’s highly acclaimed European solutions to North American ski, bike, and outdoor retailers, marking a significant milestone in the industry.
The partnership heralds a new era for specialty retailers, combining Wintersteiger's Easyrent rental software with advarics' comprehensive inventory management and POS system. This integration promises a seamless and robust device agnostic solution that optimizes operations, enhances customer experience, and maximizes profitability. "The interface of Wintersteiger's and advarics’ technologies creates a winning combination for retailers," said Trever Hinckley, Easyrent software specialist at Wintersteiger. "We're bringing together the best of both worlds – our Easyrent software's limitless flexibility and advarics' cutting-edge retail management system." Whether retailers utilize Easyrent’s native merchandise management module or advarics, the key is they have the versatility to choose what’s best to meet their individual needs.
Advarics has been a trailblazer in the European lifestyle retail market since its inception, delivering a superior solution for specialty retailers. It’s true SaaS application leads the way in innovation, offering retailers a powerful, user-friendly platform that streamlines sales, inventory, and customer management processes. "This interface with advarics is a testament to our commitment to providing the best retail solutions on the market," Hinckley added. "advarics' proven track record in Europe is a perfect match for our ambitions in North America."
Wintersteiger's Easyrent has been recognized worldwide as the “best in class” rental software for the ski, bike, and outdoor industry. Its modular program offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing retailers to customize solutions to fit their unique needs. This strategic partnership with advarics enhances Easyrent's capabilities, offering an even more comprehensive and efficient system for managing rentals, sales, and inventory.
By combining the strengths of Wintersteiger's Easyrent and advarics' POS and inventory management system, retailers can look forward to a future where managing their business is simpler, more efficient, and more profitable.
Wintersteiger is poised to redefine the landscape of retail solutions for the ski, bike, and outdoor industries with this partnership. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction continues to drive us forward, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration with advarics presents. Together, we are setting a new standard for retail excellence, ensuring that our customers have the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.
Tracy Beers
802-917-3708
https://wintersteiger.com
