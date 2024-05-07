Causelink FMEA from Sologic Offers a Proactive Failure Modes and Effects Analysis Software Tool

Causelink FMEA is a new product designed to help organizations proactively identify and manage operational risks. FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis) is a systematic approach to identifying potential risks so problems can be prevented or mitigated before they occur. Causelink FMEA software makes each step of the FMEA process more efficient and effective.