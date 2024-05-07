Causelink FMEA from Sologic Offers a Proactive Failure Modes and Effects Analysis Software Tool
Causelink FMEA is a new product designed to help organizations proactively identify and manage operational risks. FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis) is a systematic approach to identifying potential risks so problems can be prevented or mitigated before they occur. Causelink FMEA software makes each step of the FMEA process more efficient and effective.
Midland, MI, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Global leader in problem-solving technology, training, and facilitation solutions, Sologic, is excited to announce the launch of a new addition to their Causelink cloud-based software suite: Causelink FMEA.
Causelink FMEA is bundled with Causelink RCA, Sologic’s trusted cloud-based Root Cause Analysis product. Including FMEA and RCA in the same system allows for data sharing and helps create a continuous cycle of improvement.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Integrated Libraries: Causelink FMEA enables users to build component and failure mode libraries, enhancing consistency and making the FMEA process more efficient. Additionally, Causelink FMEA includes pre-populated library content to help streamline the FMEA process.
• Enhanced Visualization: Causelink FMEA includes both the traditional table format and an intuitive component tree view that quickly shows the relationships between subsystems and components.
• Centralized Data Management: Causelink FMEA allows all FMEA data to be stored in one central location for easy access and management. This centralized approach simplifies the tracking of historical data and ongoing assessments and supports integration with other systems.
• Automated Reporting Capabilities: Causelink FMEA’s reporting capabilities allow relevant data to be quickly accessed and shared. This feature enables users to prioritize risks and identify key opportunities for operational improvement.
Availability:
Causelink FMEA is available now as part of Causelink Enterprise and Causelink Team.
For more information about Causelink FMEA or to see how it can transform your organization’s approach to operational risk management, please visit Sologic.com or call us at (800) 375-0414.
About Sologic
The Sologic Root Cause Analysis (RCA) method is used by leading organizations around the globe. Sologic's experienced team provides technology, training, and facilitation/investigation services to help companies solve their most challenging problems – big and small. Supporting productivity, collaboration, and culture, Causelink software helps solve and prevent problems and gives leaders the power to continuously improve their organization. Sologic is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.
To learn more, please visit sologic.com/en-us/about/fmea.
Contact
