Skysparc Has Appointed Nima Najafi as New Head of IT
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Nima Najafi as its new IT Manager to accommodate its expanding business.
Stockholm, Sweden, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the business of SkySparc grows, it is essential to increase its internal capabilities, making the most of existing IT infrastructure and exploring innovative technologies. Nima will take responsibility for this, as well as playing a key role in the successful integration and onboarding of their recent acquisitions.
Nima has over 15 years of experience in various IT functions and most recently served as the IT manager of Swedish company Feelgood. His experience spans IT strategy, onboarding M&A companies, reviewing legal documentation, executing cloud migrations, and performing hands-on IT tasks in roles at companies like Preem, Toyota and Capio.
Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc, said: “'We are delighted to have Nima Najafi join us at a crucial time. His extensive IT experience will be pivotal as we expand and integrate new acquisitions.”
Nima Najafi, IT Manager at SkySparc, said: “'I am thrilled to join SkySparc to help contribute to its dynamic growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure our technology fully supports our expanding operations.”
