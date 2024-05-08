National Institute for Fitness and Sport Partners with Freedom Plaza to Provide Personalized Fitness Programming to Their Residents
Indianapolis, IN, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is pleased to announce a partnership with Freedom Plaza, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Sun City Center, Florida. As an LCS community and one of the most awarded companies in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, Freedom Plaza thrives on high standards and they expect no less from their programming and events. One crucial part of that resident experience is the exercise program. Freedom Plaza has outstanding amenities to help their members stay active and fit. And now, their partnership with NIFS will afford their members an opportunity to stay up to date on the latest in health and fitness through NIFS staff and services.
Devin Miller, the Freedom Plaza fitness center manager, was hired by NIFS to implement new standards for fitness testing, exercise prescription, group fitness classes, and engaging wellness programming. NIFS national footprint in senior living communities provides Freedom Plaza and Devin with the backing and breadth of experience necessary to maintain the community’s leadership position in Tampa with excellent exercise-related programs and services. As NIFS relationship with Freedom Plaza continues, the residents can expect more personalized service and customized programming along with some of NIFS turnkey programs like the fall prevention workshop, wellness symposium, and recreation programs. The community will also have continued access to NIFS leadership team for ongoing consulting on fitness center operations, equipment selection, and integration of exercise programming with the community’s life enrichment programs and events.
In a CCRC, truly connecting the areas of care for residents is a hallmark of quality organizations. NIFS will support that model for Freedom Plaza by working collaboratively with Health & Wellness Navigation, dining services, physical therapy, and other areas throughout the community so that residents experience seamless transitions between departments both for programs as well as for their care. NIFS will be supporting their fitness center, pool, and group exercise classes as well as other opportunities for exercise outside of the community.
To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport at edavenport@nifs.org, or visit wellness.nifs.org. NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org.
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.
Categories