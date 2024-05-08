RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces.
Severn, MD, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to the recent implementation of the one-time use plastic bag ban in Maryland, RoofPRO LLC, a leading provider of roofing services, is stepping up to assist grocery shoppers with their carrying needs. Leveraging their innovative marketing strategy "We've Got Your Back" on Saturday, May 18, RoofPRO is sending out teams of employees and company representatives to aid consumers in alleviating the common frustration of forgetting reusable bags when heading to the grocery store.
Joseph Scott, spokesperson and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RoofPRO, highlighted the relatable nature of this initiative, stating, "We're all in the same boat, and we've all had those moments of frustration when we realize we forgot our bags while entering a grocery store. We understand the inconvenience, and we simply want to offer a helping hand," said Mr. Scott. He continued, "It's a win-win marketing play. People need bags, and we aim to get our company brand out to homeowners while providing a community-driven service. It's a goodwill opportunity that resonates with the ideals of our company. RoofPRO likes to help people."
This is RoofPRO’s first community event of the season in the form of outreach to the often overlooked "Average Joe," a community service of spreading a little joy and serving a real need.
RoofPRO's proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by the plastic bag ban demonstrates their commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the shopping experience for Maryland residents. By assisting shoppers in carrying their groceries, RoofPRO not only eases immediate concerns but also reinforces their dedication to customer satisfaction and community engagement.
With this initiative, RoofPRO aims to foster goodwill, strengthen brand recognition, and contribute positively to the local community. Their efforts reflect a genuine commitment to making a difference and embody the spirit of service that defines RoofPRO LLC.
For more information about RoofPRO LLC and their initiatives, please visit www.roofpromd.com or contact 410-428-6806 or visit RoofPRO’s facebook page.
About RoofPRO LLC:
RoofPRO LLC is a leading provider of roofing services committed to delivering exceptional results and unparalleled customer satisfaction. With a team of skilled professionals and a dedication to quality craftsmanship, RoofPRO strives to exceed expectations and build lasting relationships with clients.
