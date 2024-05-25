Groundbreaking Program Empowering Inner-city Girls to Become Drone Pilots Comes to South Los Angeles

Our Genetic Legacy, a pioneer in digital historic preservation, is thrilled to present its groundbreaking initiative, the DRONe Project, in Los Angeles at Drone Day LA in partnership with Islah Academy. Drone Day LA aims to engage inner-city youth, especially girls of color, in STEAM by using drone technology as a tool. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the application of drones for historical preservation and explore pathways to drone careers.