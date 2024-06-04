Principled Technologies Reveals the Benefits of Upgrading to Dell PowerEdge R760 Servers and VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) measured how much a cluster of Dell PowerEdge R760 servers running VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1 could help boost MySQL database performance and reduce vSAN latencies compared to a cluster of PowerEdge R750 servers running a previous version of VCF.
Durham, NC, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Many organizations need to support more database work year over year, and newer on-premises cloud solutions can cater to these requirements effectively. To see how upgrading from a moderately configured, older solution to a better-configured modern solution could boost performance, Principled Technologies (PT) compared MySQL database performance on a 16th Generation Dell PowerEdge R760 server cluster running VCF 5,1 to that of a 15th Generation Dell PowerEdge R750 server cluster running VCF 4.5.
From the report, “Upgrading to newer-generation servers, such as those from the 16th Generation Dell PowerEdge server portfolio, is imperative for organizations seeking to enhance performance, efficiency, business competitiveness, and other value drivers. Server advancements typically include improved processing power, accelerated data transfer rates, and more. By adopting newer generation servers with these benefits, organizations could optimize their IT infrastructure to ensure it aligns with workload and application demands. This proactive approach can boost operational efficiency while also facilitating the addition of innovative technologies, which could help increase productivity and reduce downtime. Updating to 16th Generation Dell PowerEdge servers could be a strategic investment that empowers your continuing digital transformation, promoting sustained organizational and operational growth in the face of evolving challenges.”
To learn more, read the full report at: https://facts.pt/1pJ4Dpb, the infographic at: https://facts.pt/1plh97X, and the summary at: https://facts.pt/HiB7hEr.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
