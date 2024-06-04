Principled Technologies Reveals the Benefits of Upgrading to Dell PowerEdge R760 Servers and VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1

In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) measured how much a cluster of Dell PowerEdge R760 servers running VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1 could help boost MySQL database performance and reduce vSAN latencies compared to a cluster of PowerEdge R750 servers running a previous version of VCF.