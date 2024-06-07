Terrestrial Energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that Terrestrial Energy has joined the Alliance as a Founding Member. This significant partnership underscores Terrestrial Energy's commitment to advancing the nuclear industry and supporting innovative energy solutions in Texas.
Terrestrial Energy is at the forefront of nuclear innovation with its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR), which promises to deliver reliable, emission-free, and cost-competitive nuclear energy. As a member of the Alliance, Terrestrial Energy will advocate for pro-nuclear policies and foster support for the industry's growth in Texas.
"Terrestrial Energy's membership in the Texas Nuclear Alliance marks a significant step forward for our organization and the broader nuclear community in Texas," said Reed Clay, President of TNA. "Their expertise in advanced nuclear technology and their commitment to reliable, safe, and clean energy aligns perfectly with our mission to make Texas the leader in the nuclear energy industry."
"We are honored to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a founding member and to contribute to a reliable and sustainable energy future in the Lone Star State," said Simon Irish, the Chief Executive of Terrestrial Energy. "Our IMSR technology represents a transformative step forward in nuclear energy supply, and we are excited to collaborate with TNA to advance the nuclear energy industry in Texas.”
Terrestrial Energy is also a member of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group, established by the office of Governor Greg Abbott, tasked with making Texas a national leader in the deployment of nuclear power.
About Terrestrial Energy
Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology captures the full transformative potential of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility, and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants will supply zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost high-temperature industrial heat and electricity for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, as well as data center supply. They can be near and co-located extending the application of nuclear energy far beyond traditional electric power markets. IMSR plants have the potential to make substantial contributions to industrial competitiveness, grid stability, energy security, and economic growth. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology for a nuclear plant that has a unique set of operating characteristics and exceptional commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR power plants in the early 2030s.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association dedicated to the advancement of the nuclear industry in Texas. Created with the mission to make Texas the home of the nuclear industry, TNA seeks to rebuild and strengthen the entire nuclear value chain in the state, while advocating for the deployment of nuclear technology to meet the state’s growing energy needs. The Alliance promotes pro-nuclear policies and activates grassroots and grasstops support to ensure a robust and thriving nuclear industry in Texas.
