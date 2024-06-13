Zenapptic.AI to Demonstrate the Capabilities of Its ZEN3 Immersive Experience Platform at InfoComm 2024
The cloud-based, AI-powered software platform powers any type of advanced interactive experience, making them easier to deploy and support.
Montreal, Canada, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenapptic.AI, maker of the ZEN3 immersive experience software platform, today announced it will be demonstrating how its platform connects with industry-leading partners to simplify the creation of next-gen, engaging visual experiences. Visit Zenapptic.AI at the Unilumin booth (W1513) to see stunning 3D graphics environments displayed on LED videowalls, with visuals that can be controlled by viewers via smartphones.
“There’s no denying the explosive growth of experiences in entertainment, sports, brands, and corporate environments. Creating truly immersive, interactive and connected experiences can be very challenging. That’s where Zenapptic comes in – our team of software engineers and creative designers work together to create truly unique experiences with the ZEN3 platform at its core, saving time to delivery and expanding the capabilities of any type of visual experience,” said David Wilkins, Founder and CEO of Zenapptic.AI.
The ZEN3 software platform provides a comprehensive suite of core modules that streamline essential functions such as user management, usage analytics, messaging and notifications, data linking, and more. It greatly simplifies the ability to access real-time data from multiple sources and display them seamlessly on any screen. Additionally, the platform’s robust API allows for easy integration with other systems, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications. As a cloud-based system, the ZEN3 platform is built to scale worldwide, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can benefit from its powerful features without worrying about infrastructure limitations.
ZenappticAI will also showcase its cutting-edge integration with the OptiTrack camera tracking system at the Planar booth (W945). This demonstration will highlight the seamless combination of OptiTrack’s unparalleled motion tracking capabilities with high-end immersive environments, delivering breathtaking visual presentations with real-time interaction.
Visit https://zenapptic.ai and https://vimeo.com/zenapptic to learn more about the ZEN3 immersive experience platform. Follow them on LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.
