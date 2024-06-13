Chicagoland Dealer Group Raises Over $120,000 in May for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research
The Steve Napleton Auto Group Raises $123,389 in Honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month towards the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.
Schaumburg, IL, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Steve Napleton Auto Group, in collaborative efforts with employees and customers, raised over $123,000 in May towards the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain. This money will help fund research and support dozens of families whose children are currently being treated.
Brain cancer claims the lives of more children than any other childhood cancer. The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer seeks to change that. Founded in 2022, the Violet Foundation strives to raise and provide greater resources and support for scientific research and clinical trials, specifically focused on improving survival rates for pediatric brain cancer patients. Sadly, only 4% of federal funding allotted by the U.S. goes toward pediatric cancers—the Violet Foundation has committed itself to addressing this issue head-on.
The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer was founded by the Napleton family in memory of Violet Napleton, who passed away at three years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) -- a form of pediatric brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. To honor Violet's memory, they are now devoted to raising money for pediatric brain cancer research and supporting patient families undergoing treatment. The Violet Foundation urges everyone to take inspiration from Violet's fight and join their efforts to end this cancer once and for all.
The Napleton Family of Dealerships have been active in supporting the fight against pediatric brain cancer since Violet’s diagnosis. The Steve Napleton Auto Group has raised over $400,000 towards the Violet Foundation since October 2022. Because of this success, the Violet Foundation has provided critical support to over 100 families with children undergoing brain tumor treatment, and co-funded eight research efforts in the fight against pediatric brain cancer. The Steve Napleton Auto Group will continue their fundraising efforts again in October in honor of Violet’s sixth birthday.
Visit www.violet-foundation.org to learn more about Violet’s story and the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.
About the Violet Foundation For Pediatric Brain Cancer
The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization The Violet Foundation was developed by the Napleton family in honor of their daughter Violet, who passed away not long after she was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) tumor -- a form of brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. The Violet Foundation's complementary mission is to support the families of pediatric brain cancer patients in every way they can. Federal Tax ID 88-3852728.
About The Steve Napleton Automotive Group
Since 1931, the Napleton name is renowned for excellence in the automotive industry. The Steve Napleton Auto Group was founded in 1982 and includes nine Chicagoland dealerships representing Ford, Buick, GMC, Mazda, Subaru, and Honda, delivering an unparalleled car buying experience. As a large family-owned dealer group, their approach to business is driven by a strong sense of community and support. Much like their own family, the Steve Napleton Auto Group is committed to helping those around them, like the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.
Contact
Gracie Baird
847-951-1936
www.stevenapleton.com
