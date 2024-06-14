DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of Second One Million Sq. Ft. Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in Lancaster, TX, on June 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a mega-site campus offering clients the support of all DSV’s services in one place.
Lancaster, TX, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, June 10, DSV celebrated the grand opening of its newest warehouse facility in Lancaster, TX with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston and other Lancaster city officials, customers, and developer, Panattoni Development Company. This marks the official opening of the 1 million-square-foot facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
Spokesperson for DSV, Josh Summers, Vice President of Operations said, “I am extremely excited to officially open this addition to our logistics and warehousing campus in Lancaster, Texas. This marks another milestone in DSV’s strategic growth here in the United States, doubling our footprint and resources in the area. This facility, located in the prime Dallas-Fort Worth logistics hub, enhances our supply chain efficiency and service levels to our clients, particularly those moving goods across the country and into Mexico.”
This multi-client facility is designed to serve customers from a range of industries, offering high-efficiency storage and order fulfillment services and boasts high-tech safety and security features. The warehouse is equipped with a building management system, high-efficiency lighting, and waste management programs to help with sustainability efforts. The combination of this facility and DSV’s other local facility, this campus totals over 2 million square feet of space and provides a variety of warehousing and transportation solutions.
“This new warehouse not only strengthens our operational capabilities, but also reinforces our dedication to responsible and sustainable warehousing practices; we are dedicated to our continued waste management and decarbonization efforts around the world,” Summers added.
Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the facility has access to DFW airport, major interstate highways and intermodal terminals, the logistics facility is a strategic hub for transport throughout the United States and a gateway for trade with Mexico.
Spokesperson for DSV, Josh Summers, Vice President of Operations said, “I am extremely excited to officially open this addition to our logistics and warehousing campus in Lancaster, Texas. This marks another milestone in DSV’s strategic growth here in the United States, doubling our footprint and resources in the area. This facility, located in the prime Dallas-Fort Worth logistics hub, enhances our supply chain efficiency and service levels to our clients, particularly those moving goods across the country and into Mexico.”
This multi-client facility is designed to serve customers from a range of industries, offering high-efficiency storage and order fulfillment services and boasts high-tech safety and security features. The warehouse is equipped with a building management system, high-efficiency lighting, and waste management programs to help with sustainability efforts. The combination of this facility and DSV’s other local facility, this campus totals over 2 million square feet of space and provides a variety of warehousing and transportation solutions.
“This new warehouse not only strengthens our operational capabilities, but also reinforces our dedication to responsible and sustainable warehousing practices; we are dedicated to our continued waste management and decarbonization efforts around the world,” Summers added.
Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the facility has access to DFW airport, major interstate highways and intermodal terminals, the logistics facility is a strategic hub for transport throughout the United States and a gateway for trade with Mexico.
Contact
DSV Solutions Inc.Contact
Dana Scott-Turkovich
+1 708 704 9242
dsv.com/en-us
Dana Scott-Turkovich
+1 708 704 9242
dsv.com/en-us
Multimedia
Categories