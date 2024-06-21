Concourse Federal Group and Awen Solutions Group Partner to Fund School Construction in Tanzania
Concourse Federal Group (Concourse) and Awen Solutions Group (Awen) are pleased to announce their collaboration in funding the construction of a new school in Tanzania, dedicated to supporting the education of the Maasai tribe.
Moneta, VA, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Concourse Federal Group (Concourse) and Awen Solutions Group (Awen) are pleased to announce their collaboration in funding the construction of a new school in Tanzania, dedicated to supporting the education of the Maasai tribe. This initiative underscores the companies’ commitment to corporate social responsibility and their belief in the transformative power of education.
The Maasai tribe, renowned for their rich cultural heritage and traditional lifestyle, have long faced challenges in accessing quality education. By funding the construction of this school, Concourse and Awen aim to provide a sustainable solution that will empower the Maasai children with the knowledge and skills necessary for a brighter future.
A Vision for Change
Founded in 2009, Concourse Federal Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has established itself as a leader in healthcare facilities design and management through its innovative software, CHPS 360. Awen Solutions Group, known for its expertise in architecture and engineering services, shares Concourse’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond their business operations.
“Our companies have always believed in the importance of giving back to the community,” said Geoffrey Perkins, CEO of Concourse Federal Group. “This school project in Tanzania is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and our belief in the power of education to change lives.”
Empowering the Maasai Tribe
The new school will be located in the heart of the Maasai community, providing accessible education to children who have historically been underserved. The curriculum will be designed to blend traditional Maasai knowledge with modern education, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education that respects their cultural heritage while preparing them for the future.
“We are thrilled to support the Maasai tribe through this educational initiative,” said Rich Creagh, CEO of Awen Solutions Group. “Education is the key to unlocking potential, and we are honored to play a part in creating opportunities for these children to succeed.”
Community-Centric Approach
The construction of the school will involve close collaboration with local leaders and community members to ensure that the project meets the needs and aspirations of the Maasai tribe. This community-centric approach will foster a sense of ownership and pride among the Maasai people, contributing to the long-term sustainability of the school.
“We believe that engaging the community is essential for the success of this project,” said Thomas Shea, Co-Founder of Concourse Federal Group. “By working together with the Maasai leaders and families, we can create an educational environment that is both effective and respectful of their traditions.”
A Commitment to Sustainable Development
Concourse and Awen Solutions Group are committed to ensuring that the school operates sustainably. The design of the school will incorporate eco-friendly materials and renewable energy sources to minimize its environmental impact. Additionally, the project will include training programs for local teachers, equipping them with the skills needed to provide high-quality education.
For more information about this project or to learn how you can support this initiative, please contact:
Media Contacts:
Geoffrey Perkins, CEO Concourse Federal Group,
Email: gperkins@concoursefederal.com
Phone: (703) 945-4208
Jodi Parrish Director of Communications Awen Solutions Group
Email: jparrish@awensolutions.com
Phone: (571) 969-7041
