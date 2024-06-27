The New Values-Based Safety Book
Melbourne, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABA Technologies Releases The New Values-Based Safety Book (3rd Edition)
Every employee deserves to work for an organization that values their health and safety and ensures they return home at the end of each workday.
Written by Terry McSween, PhD, and Adam Hockman, The New Values-Based Safety: Using Behavioral Science to Improve Your Safety Culture (979-8-98865-484-1; $34.95; KeyPress Publishing; June 2024) is an essential reference for leaders and safety professionals in any industry. The New Values-Based Safety expands on McSween’s original work on Values-Based Safety (VBS), which is a leading approach to behavior-based safety (BBS) grounded in aligning organizational behaviors with a clearly defined set of organizational values such as honesty, respect, and concern for the well-being of everyone.
Dr. McSween is an internationally recognized expert in behavioral safety. He was the CEO and cofounder of Quality Safety Edge, a company that helped organizations improve safety and leadership through behavioral psychology. With The New Values-Based Safety, he teams up with trusted learning adviser, Adam Hockman, to provide straightforward and effective guidelines, including:
-Two new chapters on laying the cultural and leadership foundation for any safety improvement effort
-Implementing a Values-Based Safety process from design to execution and maintenance
-Special considerations for small companies and industries where employees work in isolation
-The behavioral science behind it all
-Real-world case studies and more.
“The mission of this book is to help organizations rethink and redefine their approach to safety,” McSween says. “A culture of safety often starts with what leaders say and do. Leaders who are clear on their values around safety can help shape the safety values of their organization. They can communicate the values of the organization and engage in safety-critical behaviors that align with those values. A compassionate, caring culture is the result of safety values aligning with employee and leader behavior.”
In The New Values-Based Safety, the authors underscore the importance of creating a culture to support employee well-being along with the company’s bottom line.
“Whether you choose to continue your BBS programs in their traditional form or decide to modify aspects of your programs based on what you learn in this book, keep employee well-being top of mind,” McSween explains. “The discussion and clarification of values in VBS helps ensure that your process creates a culture of caring and concern built on compassion and encouragement, rather than on discipline and enforcement.”
The New Values-Based Safety: Using Behavioral Science to Improve Your Safety Culture
by Terry E. McSween, PhD, and Adam S. Hockman
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; June 25, 2024
ISBN: 979-8-98865-484-1
$34.95; 6x9; 308 pages
PRAISE FOR THE NEW VALUES-BASED SAFETY
“I unequivocally recommend this book as the most successful and practical safety book available. It is not just a safety book; it's a transformative tool that has shaped the landscape of organizational change efforts for the past three decades. The new edition will have a lasting impact on how leaders go about creating and sustaining their safety cultures.” – Julie M. Smith, PhD, CEO, Performance Ally
“In the safety field it is rare to find well-written books with straightforward, practical, and effective guidelines for developing company-wide action plans. This is one of those books. Read it carefully. It will help you make a beneficial difference in your organization.” – E. Scott Geller, PhD, on the first and second editions of The Values-Based Safety Process
About the Authors
Terry McSween, PhD, is an internationally recognized expert in behavioral safety. He was the CEO and cofounder of Quality Safety Edge, a company that helped organizations improve safety and leadership through behavioral psychology. Dr. McSween is the author of myriad publications and research articles on behavioral safety and has received numerous awards for his work.
Adam Hockman applies behavioral and implementation science in corporate learning, occupational safety, education, healthcare, and the performing arts. He is Chief Learning Architect at ABA Technologies, Inc., where he helps clients build systems to improve employee experience, performance, and safety. He has received awards and grants for his research and dissemination efforts in behavior science.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis in such areas as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
For further information, contact the Office of Corporate Communications for ABA Technologies, Inc. at sayers@abatechnologies.com; Sarah Ayers, Public Relations and Communications Manager.
