ADAM Aerospace Announces Expansion of Current Air Force and Space Force Contract to Now Include Generative AI Application
ADAM Aerospace, an advanced cryptography and cybersecurity company, today announced the expansion of its current advanced cryptography contract with the United States Air Force and Space Force to include artificial intelligence capabilities within its latest SaaS technology, BASE. The new advances allow ADAM to include generative AI and large language models for DoD use cases.
Milwaukee, WI, June 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ADAM Aerospace, an advanced cryptography and cybersecurity company, today announced the expansion of its current advanced cryptography contract with the United States Air Force and Space Force to include artificial intelligence capabilities within its latest SaaS technology, BASE.
The new advances allow ADAM to include generative AI and large language models, fulfilling the Department of Defense’s goal to isolate use cases that can benefit from the same technology capabilities as Open AI’s Chat GPT. ADAM can now embed generative AI features into its solutions to quantify and compile more data faster and more securely.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity that has been presented to us in adding an AI component to our existing contract with the Air Force,” said Michael Adam, ADAM’s Chief Executive Officer and founder. “This speaks volumes about our track record in defense tech innovation and adds AI to ADAM’s direct award authority technology scope. The first solution to benefit from this integration will be BASE—our safe house for an airman or guardian’s medical records, training documentation, clearances, and any and all records that need to be stored and secured.”
BASE was developed in 2023, as ADAM was awarded its third consecutive Air Force contract, as a way to leverage a blockchain-based secure environment for personal records. Since its inception, BASE has evolved into a SaaS product allowing a longitudinal approach to any and all personal records. Secure and comprehensive access matters so military personnel can take advantage of every opportunity presented to them and not lose time, benefits, or financial gain they have rightfully earned.
BASE is expected to launch in Q4 of this year and will significantly impact how United States warfighters interact with and secure their own personal documentation from entry to exit.
About ADAM
ADAM Aerospace has been awarded three consecutive SBIR contracts in two years. Using core tech to spin off across industries and issues, ADAM has been awarded contracts from the Department of Defense, Air Force, Space Force, and Air National Guard. These contracts have been fulfilled as one SBIR Phase I for secure aircraft data loading, one SBIR Phase II for secure aircraft data loading, and one SBIR Direct to Phase II for blockchain secure military records (BASE). ADAM is pilot-testing dual-use data verification tech with avionic OEMs, drone manufacturers, and financial institutions, reflecting the technology's potential commercial use cases.
The new advances allow ADAM to include generative AI and large language models, fulfilling the Department of Defense’s goal to isolate use cases that can benefit from the same technology capabilities as Open AI’s Chat GPT. ADAM can now embed generative AI features into its solutions to quantify and compile more data faster and more securely.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity that has been presented to us in adding an AI component to our existing contract with the Air Force,” said Michael Adam, ADAM’s Chief Executive Officer and founder. “This speaks volumes about our track record in defense tech innovation and adds AI to ADAM’s direct award authority technology scope. The first solution to benefit from this integration will be BASE—our safe house for an airman or guardian’s medical records, training documentation, clearances, and any and all records that need to be stored and secured.”
BASE was developed in 2023, as ADAM was awarded its third consecutive Air Force contract, as a way to leverage a blockchain-based secure environment for personal records. Since its inception, BASE has evolved into a SaaS product allowing a longitudinal approach to any and all personal records. Secure and comprehensive access matters so military personnel can take advantage of every opportunity presented to them and not lose time, benefits, or financial gain they have rightfully earned.
BASE is expected to launch in Q4 of this year and will significantly impact how United States warfighters interact with and secure their own personal documentation from entry to exit.
About ADAM
ADAM Aerospace has been awarded three consecutive SBIR contracts in two years. Using core tech to spin off across industries and issues, ADAM has been awarded contracts from the Department of Defense, Air Force, Space Force, and Air National Guard. These contracts have been fulfilled as one SBIR Phase I for secure aircraft data loading, one SBIR Phase II for secure aircraft data loading, and one SBIR Direct to Phase II for blockchain secure military records (BASE). ADAM is pilot-testing dual-use data verification tech with avionic OEMs, drone manufacturers, and financial institutions, reflecting the technology's potential commercial use cases.
Contact
ADAM AerospaceContact
Michael Adam
3128060208
adamaerocorp.com
Michael Adam
3128060208
adamaerocorp.com
Categories