Warren County Farmers’ Fair Featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival Celebrating 86 Years
Family Tradition at the Warren County Farmers’ Fair featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival will run from July 27 - August 3, in Warren County, New Jersey.
Harmony, NJ, June 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For those not familiar with the Warren County Farmers’ Fair, it is a nostalgic event that happens annually, from Saturday to Saturday, the week of August 1. Normally sandwiched between other popular events, it can easily be overlooked. The Fair would like to share more about the event.
It’s a place that makes visitors feel like they have traveled back in time, before cell phones and selfies were a thing. Prices are affordable Advance admission tickets for the event, which runs from July 27 through August 3, may be purchased through the link on the website, www.warrencountyfarmersfair.org. An affordable $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6 through 12. Children ages 5 and under are free, as well as parking. Save on tickets purchased online through July 26.
The Fair works hard each year to present this event. Weather is always a gamble. In 2023, two weeks before the event, the Fairgrounds, along with other parts of Warren County, were flooded. What would have shut others down, brought all directors, family and friends, local businesses and supporters in droves to work tirelessly to bring the event two short, but hard weeks later. The event is truly “family tradition” and a little water was not going to stop the presentation of their annual celebration. The Directors extent an invitation to families this year, to start their own family tradition.
The event has roots back to 1859, but the Warren County Farmers’ Fair Association was officially created in 1937 and this year the Fair is celebrating it’s 86th year. If one is quick at math they might say, “that math doesn’t add up.” That’s because of 2020. (Does one really want to talk about that year?) Only for positive things that grew out of the experience for Warren County. The year the Fair shut down, local balloon pilots and organizers saw no reason to let indoor restrictions stop this outdoor activity. Long time sponsor, Warren Community College, in Washington, New Jersey was game to host the event, with the blessing of the Fair directors.
The College had been highlighting its expansive Drone/Robotics/AI program at the Fair. They welcomed the smaller event for what was thought to be a one-time event to bridge the gap in years, and keep the Fair on people’s mind. Today Warren County boasts three hot air balloon festivals. Two of the three events happen at the College, and help promote WarrenUAS—a program preparing students for high paying jobs in multiple industries. Visitors may also learn about the program at the Fair, with drone demos on both Saturdays, at 1 pm, and their booth weeklong.
Being farmers, the Directors understand changing with the times is necessary to to stay ahead. They have to be flexible in all aspects of their businesses, and the Fair has been no exception. Over the years they began to add agriculture related events like truck pulls, to complement their tractor pulls that run throughout the week. They even added some other thrill shows like Demolition Derbies. This year, opening day Saturday, in the Main Arena visitors can enjoy the Black Cat Hell Driver Stunt Car show.
Today the Fair offers carnival rides, affordable food options with booths run by local non-profits, car, tractor and truck shows and free musical entertainment with a rock, folk or country flair. Visitors may also enjoy the Traditional Arts Expo, where crafters display and demonstrate their skills and passion for quilting, sewing, weaving and crocheting. The Pet Show, Talent Show, Fry Pan Throwing and a variety of other contests and exhibits are open to participate or enjoy. Visit the Rules & Regs page on the website for all the details. Little ones enjoy the Kids’ Corral, where all activities are free of charge to visiting families.
One of the biggest additions is the Hot Air Balloon Festival, added in 2001. There will be mass balloon launches each evening of the Fair, around 6:30 pm. Adventurers can schedule a hot air balloon ride which will take them over the breathtaking landscape of Warren County. For the not-so-adventurous, the festival offers tethered rides each evening. Tethered rides are short up and down flights in a real hot air balloon that is tied to the ground. Reservations are recommended for the full flights. Tethered ride tickets are sold on site the day of the rides, approximately one hour before flight time, to be determined by the weather on site each day. And for those that want to keep their feet on the ground, the balloons will begin to set up and inflate anywhere from 6:15 - 7:15 pm.
All these additions to the Fair over time have created an event that offers a little something for everyone. Visitors travel from hours away for their favorite family traditions at the Fair. By expanding their offerings, while continuing to celebrate their agricultural roots, the Fair organization has been able to continue the event to deliver 86 years of Family Tradition! They look forward to seeing the family on Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 3, in the town of Harmony, in beautiful Warren County New Jersey.
For all the details visit the website at www.warrencountyfarmersfair.org.
The Warren County Farmers’ Fair is supported in part by a grant from the NJ Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.
Funding was provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Warren Co. Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a Division of the Department of Land Preservation with support by the Warren County Board of County Commissioners.
Contact
www.balloonfestnj.com
Giulia Grotenhuis
Giulia Grotenhuis
908-283-0721
www.balloonfestnj.com
Giulia Grotenhuis
908-283-0721
www.balloonfestnj.com
