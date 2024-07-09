CEO of Rare Wish and Cre8tive Marketing Agency Crowned Ms Elite United USA 2024 in Daytona Beach, FL
Loganville, GA, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The prestigious Ms. Elite United USA 2024 title has been awarded to Ms. Trena J. Myers, representing the state of Georgia. The pageant, held at the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from June 10-14, 2024, showcased the remarkable talents and contributions of women from across the nation.
Trena J. Myers, the Owner and Founder of Cre8tive Agency, demonstrated her exceptional skills in digital marketing, earning her the coveted Social Media award among all state contestants. Her impressive achievements didn’t stop there; she also received the Legacy Maker, Best of Fitness, Evening Gown, and Miss Congeniality awards in the Elite division, underscoring her multifaceted talents and warm personality.
As the CEO of Rare Wish, Ms. Myers distinguished herself not only through her grace and poise but also through her inspiring advocacy work with her legacy project, #makerarevisible. Her efforts are symbolized by Rare Wish's mascot, Sunny the Rare Bear, who became a beacon of joy and hope throughout the competition. Sunny's presence brought delight and encouragement to all the candidates, further highlighting Trena's dedication to making a positive impact.
For more information, please visit United USA National Pageant.
