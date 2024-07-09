Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation Proudly Supports the Northwell Health Foundation and Huntington Hospital on Long Island, NY
Huntington, NY, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For over 8 years, Rosario and Carolyn Cassata of The Cassata Foundation have proudly supported the Northwell Health Foundation and Huntington Hospital on Long Island
Their generous contributions have helped fulfill their mission of providing comprehensive care and survivorship services for cancer patients.
The Northwell Health Foundation aims to improve hospitals and clinical programs, accelerate research, and grow its endowment. Each donation helps advance new and innovative treatments, bringing them closer to potential cures for patients under their care.
Rosario S. Cassata has worked closely with Huntington Hospital over the years, providing meals for the hospital staff and donating thousands of KN95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. This unwavering support has been crucial during challenging times.
Huntington Hospital's outstanding quality of care is reflected in its prestigious 5-star rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in their 2022 rankings. This achievement places the hospital in the top 10% nationwide, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare to the community.
Pictured Dr. Fitterman, Tara Ruocco, Carolyn Cassata, Rosario S. Cassata, Karen Larkin.
