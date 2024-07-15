New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce its new state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center at 1500 Route 112, Building 1. The center is approximately 18,000 square feet and just across the parking lot from its previous location in Building 1.
“Our new facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “With this new space, we can see even more patients, ensuring everyone receives the timely and comprehensive care they need. This move allows us to provide integrated, patient-centered care in a modern and comfortable setting, reflecting our dedication to improving patient outcomes and experiences.”
The new facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and expanded services, is designed to enhance patient care and comfort. NYCBS's experienced oncologists will continue to provide comprehensive cancer care using the latest advancements. The new facility increases capacity, with 33 infusion chairs and 26 exam rooms, ensuring reduced wait times for timely and efficient treatment.
The advanced radiology department offers precise diagnostic imaging, featuring a 64-slice Evo CT scanner and ultrasound capabilities. A unique and significant feature of the new facility is the dedicated wellness suite, established through a partnership with Mondays at Racine. This suite provides free services to patients, such as oncology massage, skincare, and beauty treatments, to support their overall well-being. NYCBS remains dedicated to patients and their families, striving to make every visit as positive and supportive as possible.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit nycancer.com or call 631-751-3000.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
