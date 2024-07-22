Heat-Timer’s Electronic Tempering Valve (ETV) Ensures Accurate Water Temperature Regulation

Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) is proud to announce their partnership with Heat-Timer Corporation, a state-of-the-art manufacturer that provides equipment to regulate water temperature for domestic hot water with their Electronic Tempering Valves (ETV). Jim Nicholas, Regional Manager of Heat-Timer Corporation, outlined the functions of the ETV Platinum Plus and applications that are ideal for the ETV.