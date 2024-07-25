Luckaton Launches $LUKT Token Presale: Next Big Opportunity in 100x Stake-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming

Luckaton, a pioneering blockchain gaming platform, has officially launched its $LUKT token presale on July 21, 2024. As an innovative play-to-earn (P2E) platform, Luckaton revolutionizes gaming by quantifying and harnessing personal luck. During the presale, 50% of $LUKT tokens will be available, offering early investors an exclusive opportunity before the decentralized exchange (DEX) listing.