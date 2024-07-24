Texas Nuclear Summit Announces Former Energy Secretaries Rick Perry and Ernie Moniz to Keynote Lunch Panel

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz will be the keynote speakers at the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit, hosted by the Texas Nuclear Alliance on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. The Secretaries will engage in a lunchtime panel discussion about the future of nuclear power and its role in securing America's energy independence.