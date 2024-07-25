Professor Brent Jones Joins Faculty of College of Southern Nevada
Las Vegas, NV, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The College of Southern Nevada announced today that Grammy & Stellar Award-winning recording artist & music educator Brent Jones is joining their music faculty starting in Fall 2024 as director of the 100-voice CSN Gospel Choir.
"What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of the College of Southern Nevada! I’ve been blessed over the years to serve as guest lecturer at many top universities - Stanford, UCLA, Oakwood, to name a few - and there is nothing I love more than pouring into young people and encouraging them to 'live their best life!'
"With my crazy touring schedule, Artist-In-Residence at Triumph Church, radio show, busy recording schedule, and just being a husband & dad, I’m not sure how I can add anything else to my plate? But to whom much is given, much is required. A very special thanks to Scheli, my wife of 31 years, for her unconditional support in allowing me to live out my dreams!” says Brent Jones
About CSN:
With over 37,000 students, the College of Southern Nevada is the largest college in the state of Nevada. A public institution with three main campuses - North Las Vegas Campus, Henderson Campus, and Charleston Campus - CSN offers more than 180 degrees and certificates across 11 areas of study.
www.facebook.com/story.php/
About Brent Jones:
JDI artist Brent Jones is a singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel. Brent's new CD, “Live Your Best Life!”, is currently #2 on Billboard and is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Nothing Else Matters”, which reached #1 on Billboard and received widespread critical acclaim & awards including 2023 Choir of the Year at the Stellar Awards.
"What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of the College of Southern Nevada! I’ve been blessed over the years to serve as guest lecturer at many top universities - Stanford, UCLA, Oakwood, to name a few - and there is nothing I love more than pouring into young people and encouraging them to 'live their best life!'
"With my crazy touring schedule, Artist-In-Residence at Triumph Church, radio show, busy recording schedule, and just being a husband & dad, I’m not sure how I can add anything else to my plate? But to whom much is given, much is required. A very special thanks to Scheli, my wife of 31 years, for her unconditional support in allowing me to live out my dreams!” says Brent Jones
About CSN:
With over 37,000 students, the College of Southern Nevada is the largest college in the state of Nevada. A public institution with three main campuses - North Las Vegas Campus, Henderson Campus, and Charleston Campus - CSN offers more than 180 degrees and certificates across 11 areas of study.
www.facebook.com/story.php/
About Brent Jones:
JDI artist Brent Jones is a singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel. Brent's new CD, “Live Your Best Life!”, is currently #2 on Billboard and is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Nothing Else Matters”, which reached #1 on Billboard and received widespread critical acclaim & awards including 2023 Choir of the Year at the Stellar Awards.
Contact
JDI EntertainmentContact
Brandon Wilson
213-260-8636
www.jdientertainment.com
Brandon Wilson
213-260-8636
www.jdientertainment.com
Categories