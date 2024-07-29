Birch Citadel: a Law Firm on the Cutting Edge of Climate Change, Decarbonization, and Renewables

Birch Citadel, founded by Matthew F. Chalmers, focuses on environmental law, specializing in climate, energy, and renewable deployment. With expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes like CEQA and NEPA, they advocate for sustainable and equitable futures. Addressing emerging challenges from climate change to regulatory compliance, Birch Citadel offers legal and consulting services, influencing policy and facilitating green energy projects.