10th Annual Igbo Cultural Fundraiser & Gala: Celebrating Igbo Nigerian Heritage and Community Enrichment in Hampton Roads on August 24, 2024
Suffolk, VA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ogene Ndi Igbo Women's Association is excited to announce its Cultural Fundraiser and Gala, scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 757 Hub in Suffolk, VA, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This vibrant event aims to raise funds for enhancing Igbo cultural enrichment in the Hampton Roads area and supporting women and children in Igbo states, Nigeria, as well as Hampton Roads.
The gala will feature traditional Igbo music, dance performances, and culinary delights, offering an immersive experience into the rich heritage of the Igbo people. The event’s goal is to support and preserve Igbo culture within the Hampton Roads community, fostering fellowship and upholding values of honesty, integrity, and love.
Key initiatives of Ogene Ndi Igbo Women's Association include:
- Teaching Igbo culture and traditions to children.
- Promoting Igbo culture in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and across the U.S.
- Engaging in charitable, sociocultural, educational, and humanitarian activities in Hampton Roads and Nigeria.
- Promoting a positive image of Igbo culture in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
Sponsorships and vending opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting the cause and showcasing their commitment to cultural diversity and community engagement.
President Ngozi Ozoh expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are excited to host this gala to celebrate the beauty and richness of Igbo culture while raising vital funds to support our community initiatives. Through events like these, we aim to preserve our heritage and empower women and children, both locally and internationally."
Board Member & Co-Gala Chair Trevina Jefferson-Egbuchulam added, "I am excited to be a part of this inclusion effort in the community. Nigerians, like many cultures originating outside of the United States, can prefer to do things in silos; but Ogene Ndi Igbo Women's Association is being intentional about including everyone in the community. Some Virginians may not know that about 40% of slaves brought to Virginia came from the Igbo tribe. It is time to share the origins of this culture that was so attractive to nonnatives. For some, it will be an opportunity to reconnect to their lost origins."
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales, or general inquiries, contact President Ngozi Ozoh at nfozoh@gmail.com or Gala Co-Chair Trevina Jefferson-Egbuchulam at Trevina.jefferson@trepsonconsulting.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/878697135787?aff=
Founded in 2014, Ogene Ndi Igbo Women's Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving Igbo culture while supporting community initiatives in Hampton Roads and Nigeria, with a commitment to empowering women and enriching the lives of children through cultural education and humanitarian efforts.
Trevina Jefferson
757-793-0936
https://rb.gy/1ifd9l
Go to the link above to purchase tickets to this cultural fundraising and inclusion gala. The tickets are sold on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/878697135787?aff=oddtdtcreator
