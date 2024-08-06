10th Annual Igbo Cultural Fundraiser & Gala: Celebrating Igbo Nigerian Heritage and Community Enrichment in Hampton Roads on August 24, 2024

Ogene Ndi Igbo Women's Association presents its 10th Annual Cultural Fundraiser and Gala on August 24, 2024, at 757 Hub from 5 PM to 10 PM. The event will showcase Igbo culture through music, dance, and cuisine while raising funds for Igbo cultural enrichment and support for women and children in Hampton Roads and Nigeria. For details and tickets, visit Eventbrite or contact the organization directly.