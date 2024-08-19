Williams Asset Management Named Winner of the 2024 Baltimore Sun’s Best of Baltimore Award for the Second Year in a Row
Columbia, MD, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 Baltimore Sun’s Best of Baltimore Award winner. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Williams Asset Management has received this honor, solidifying its position as a leading financial services firm in the region.
Gary Williams, CEO of Williams Asset Management, expressed his gratitude and attributed this remarkable achievement to the unwavering dedication of the firm’s team and the exemplary leadership guiding the company. “This recognition is a testament to the relentless commitment of our entire team to serve our clients with excellence and integrity,” said Gary Williams. “Our firm is driven by exceptional leaders who consistently demonstrate vision, experience, and unwavering dedication. I want to acknowledge the following leaders as this achievement would not have been possible without their strategic management, passionate commitment, and collaborative efforts.”
Brian McKinney, CFP®, Vice President of Wealth Management, has not only served the firm’s clients as a lead advisor but has been instrumental in crafting personalized wealth management strategies that have significantly benefited clients.
Marie Lee, Vice President of Human Resources, has fostered a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent.
Karissa Goessl, Director of Operations, has streamlined operational processes, enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness in client service delivery.
G. Thomas Watson, CFA®, CFP®, Chairman of the Investment Committee, has served clients as a lead financial planner and has provided insightful investment strategies that have helped our clients pursue their goals.
Williams Asset Management remains committed to providing outstanding financial advisory services and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in the years to come.
*2024 Baltimore’s Best Financial Advisor, created by The Baltimore Sun. Published on July 9, 2024. Data based on voting period between April to June 2024. Award winners are determined by readers voting for local financial planning businesses in Baltimore, MD. Readers were able to vote more than once. This award does not imply an endorsement, recommendation, or reflect the performance of the advisor. Go to: https://www.baltimoresun.com/2024/07/09/baltimores-best-personal-services-2024-winners/#// for more award information.
About Williams Asset Management
Williams Asset Management is a leading financial services firm based in Columbia, Maryland. Focusing on personalized investment management and comprehensive financial planning, the firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through expert advice, tailored solutions, and unparalleled service.
