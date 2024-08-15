New Book Empowers Dementia Caregivers to Lead with Confidence
Doylestown, PA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LifeCare LeadHership is excited to announce the release of Dementia Care Confidence: 3 Steps to Transform Family Caregiving With Confident Care Leadership. This essential guide is now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats and offers a groundbreaking approach for caregivers of loved ones living with dementia, helping them balance their caregiving responsibilities with their personal lives.
"As the number of individuals living with dementia increases, so do the demands and stresses on caregivers who provide the bulk of day-to-day care. Caregivers who thrive see themselves as more than just literal 'givers of care,'" says Dr. Anna Thomas, physician, author, and founder of LifeCare LeadHership. "They see themselves as capable and confident care-leaders."
Through this book, dementia caregivers will learn how to:
-Uncover their unique caregiving strengths to tackle challenges with confidence.
-Gain a clear understanding of their loved one's needs and how dementia impacts them.
-Build a strong support network by identifying and securing the right type of help for their caregiving journey.
Dementia Care Confidence will be available on Amazon starting August 14
in eBook format for 99 cents (Promotional Rate). Paperback and Hardcover versions will be available on August 19, 2024. For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DCNLZ61N.
About Dr. Thomas & LifeCare LeadHership:
Dr. Anna Thomas is a board-certified internist and hospice and palliative care physician, deeply passionate about providing compassionate care to patients and families facing dementia diagnoses. Through her caregiver coaching company, LifeCare LeadHership, she offers personalized coaching, education, and training to support female caregivers as they navigate the challenges of dementia care. She believes that all caregivers are care-leaders and that by unlocking their inner leadership strengths, they can lead with heart and care with purpose. Learn more at www.lifecareleadhership.com.
