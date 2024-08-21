FSQN Token Raises Over $300k in Private Sale, Readies for Public Offering
Funchal, Portugal, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Following the success of its private sale, where Fasqon raised over $300,000, the company is excited to announce the details of the upcoming public sale of its FSQN tokens. Fasqon, a leader in blockchain-based messaging and neobanking, proudly shares this milestone as a step towards transforming digital communication and financial transactions.
Public Sale Details
Total Tokens Available: 50 million FSQN
Token Price: $0.015 per token
Minimum Purchase Amount: $1,000
Sale Date: To be announced (Stay updated via our social channels)
Purchase Platform: Fasqon Investor Dashboard
In the public sale, 50 million FSQN tokens will be available at $0.015 per token. This structured sale strategy rewards early supporters with lower rates, as the token price increases progressively through different sale rounds. Investors who participated in the private sale, where tokens were priced at $0.01, have already realized a 50% increase in value.
FSQN tokens offer numerous benefits, including access to enhanced features of our messenger and wallet, fee discounts, staking rewards, and participation in our daily buyback strategy. This strategy involves using 25% of profits to buy and burn tokens, thereby increasing their value.
About Fasqon
Fasqon’s blockchain messenger leverages blockchain technology principles to provide encrypted messaging services. By utilizing cryptographic methods, Fasqon ensures that only the sender and recipient can access the message content, significantly enhancing privacy and security. Unlike traditional messengers, which store data on centralized servers, Fasqon distributes data across a decentralized network, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.
Users create accounts with a unique seed phrase, providing an additional layer of protection. Messages and files are encrypted and stored securely, accessible only to invited users. Fasqon also integrates a crypto wallet and bank card, allowing users to manage cryptocurrencies and digital money within the same platform.
Fasqon Ecosystem
Crypto Wallet: Fasqon’s integrated crypto wallet allows users to send, receive, and manage their cryptocurrencies effortlessly. Features like secure storage and peer-to-peer coin swaps within the chat provide a seamless crypto experience.
Private Banking Card: Fasqon’s private banking card combines the convenience of traditional payment methods with the privacy and security of blockchain technology, enabling users to perform transactions without revealing personal data.
Fasqon’s innovative ecosystem addresses the growing demand for digital privacy and secure financial transactions, making it a crucial development in digital communication.
Join the Fasqon Revolution
Fasqon invites all interested parties to engage with us on our social channels and become part of our vibrant community. Stay updated on the exact date of the public sale and join us in building a future where secure communication and financial privacy are accessible to everyone. FSQN tokens will be available for purchase directly on the Fasqon Investor Dashboard.
Welcome to a New Level of Your Private Life. Welcome to Fasqon!
Contact
FasqonContact
Sergey Latansky
+34641071410
https://fasqon.com/
Social Media: https://linktr.ee/fasqon
