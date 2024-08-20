National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, National Urban League and BYV, Host the Unity Coalition "Power of the Ballot" Black Leadership Gathering During DNC
National Black-Led Organizations to Emphasize the Critical Importance of Voting and Its Impact on Preserving Democracy in the 2024 Presidential Election
Chicago, IL, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), National Urban League and Black Youth Vote partner to host the Unity Coalition "Power of the Ballot" Black Leadership Gathering, set to occur on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel Chicago, during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). This pivotal Black Leadership Gathering, is co-hosted by a broad coalition of leading Black organizations, will underscore the urgent need for robust Black voter participation in the upcoming election and will spotlight efforts to ensure that every vote is counted and protected.
Co-host organizations include the African American Policy Forum (AAPF), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI), Black Girls Vote,100 Black Men of America (100BMOA), Black Youth Vote, Black Women’s Roundtable, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU), Community of Hope, Drum Major Institute, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Georgia STAND UP, Global Black Economic Forum, HBCU Green Fund, Higher Heights, Hip Hop Caucus, Legal Defense Fund (LDF), Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, NAACP, National Association of African American Clergy and Christian Leaders (NAACN), National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), National Council of Churches, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), National Education Association (NEA), National Urban League, Power Rising, RISE, Sisters Saving Ourselves Now, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Until Freedom, Values Partnerships, #WinWithBlackWomen, and a host of others.
The Unity Coalition "Power of the Ballot" Black Leadership Gathering will bring together a dynamic group of leaders, activists, and community stakeholders. The gathering will serve as a crucial platform to discuss strategies for voter mobilization, the defense of voting rights, and the profound impact that the Black vote will have in shaping the future of our democracy.
“As we stand on the brink of a defining moment in our nation’s history, the significance of the ballot cannot be overstated,” said Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the NCBCP. “Voting is more than a right; it is our most powerful tool for enacting change and securing justice. This election is a critical opportunity to address systemic issues such as racial equity, economic justice, and the preservation of our democratic institutions. The stakes could not be higher - our rights, our freedoms, and the future of our democracy hang in the balance. We must ensure that every eligible voter is not only empowered but also encouraged to make their voice heard at the ballot box.”
The gathering will feature strategy sessions and action-oriented dialogues focused on fortifying the Black electorate’s role in the 2024 presidential election. Participants will include high-profile civil rights leaders, elected officials, and grassroots activists committed to safeguarding democracy.
For more information, please contact Tyrice Johnson at newmedia@ncbcp.org or 205.643.4755
About NCBCP and the National Black Women’s Roundtable The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in Black and underserved communities. The National Black Women’s Roundtable is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP, focused on promoting health and wellness, economic security, education, and global empowerment. The NCBCP has state affiliates and networks in 12 states and the District of Columbia, including AL, FL, GA, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, OH, PA, SC, VA, and the District of Columbia.
