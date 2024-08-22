Steady Install, Inc. Ranks No. 3,387 on the 2024 Inc. 5000
With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 143 Percent, Steady Install, Inc. ranks No. 3,387 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Phoenix, AZ, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inc. revealed today that Steady Install, Inc. ranks No. 3,387 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“The entire Steady Install, Inc. team was responsible for us getting here, and as a CEO I could not be prouder. We have accomplished what has taken most of our peers a team of 20+ people to do with only 6 people, and to say we have all worked hard would be an understatement.” -Benjamin Bottner, CEO of Steady Install, Inc.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”
“5 years ago, I set out to find a way to empower the skilled labor force while also bringing value to the companies they work with. Our internal team has grown over the years to include other like-minded individuals that want to make a difference, and to now have others standing with me on this uphill battle has been a truly special experience. -Benjamin Bottner, CEO of Steady Install, Inc.
Steady Install, Inc. (www.steadyinstall.com) operates as a two-sided labor marketplace that services the commercial installation industries. With thousands of workers experienced in the installation of office furniture, pallet racking, and commercial millwork, the platform allows installation crews to flex up whenever needed on a moment’s notice. Steady Install, Inc. has operations in Arizona, Indiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas currently, with plans for expansion.
Contact
Benjamin Bottner
602-492-8048
www.steadyinstall.com
