Seeking Dealerships to Help Fund the Fight Against Pediatric Brain Cancer

Schaumburg, IL, August 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Automotive dealerships have long been community pillars, supporting local events and charities for over a century. The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer invites dealerships nationwide to join their "Driven For Kids | Defeat Pediatric Brain Cancer" fundraising campaign in October, in honor of Violet's sixth birthday. This collaboration aims to utilize automotive dealerships’ unique connection to their local communities to raise funds for critical research and support families currently affected by this devastating disease.The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer was founded by dealership owner Steve Napleton in memory of his daughter Violet, who passed away at three years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) – a form of pediatric brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. To honor Violet's memory, the entire Napleton family is now devoted to raising money for pediatric brain cancer research and supporting patient families undergoing treatment. Pediatric brain cancer claims the lives of more children in the United States than any other disease. The Violet Foundation urges everyone to take inspiration from Violet's fight and join their efforts to end this cancer once and for all.Last year, over 120 dealerships across the country donated over $200,000 to the Violet Foundation in October, Violet’s birthday month. In an area where resources are limited and the demand is high, the collaborative strength of the dealership community has the potential to create a significant impact."We are so honored to have the support of so many other car dealers,” said Steve Napleton, Partner at Steve Napleton Auto Group and Violet’s dad. “Dealerships are often really involved in their local communities. We wanted to see, what kind of impact can dealerships have if we unite against this specific disease?”The Napleton Family of Dealerships have been active in supporting the fight against pediatric brain cancer since Violet’s diagnosis. The Steve Napleton Auto Group has raised over $400,000 towards the Violet Foundation since October 2022. Because of this success, the Violet Foundation has provided critical support to over 100 families with children undergoing brain tumor treatment, and co-funded 12 research efforts around the world to develop more effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer.To participate in October's Driven For Kids Fundraising Event, visit www.DrivenForKids.org or learn more about Violet's Story and the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer at www.violet-foundation.org About the Violet FoundationThe Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by the Napleton family in memory of Violet Napleton, who passed away at three years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) -- a form of pediatric brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. The Violet Foundation has two complementary missions: to raise money for critically needed research, and to support the families of pediatric brain cancer patients in every way they can. 