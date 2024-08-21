Seeking Dealerships to Help Fund the Fight Against Pediatric Brain Cancer
For the Month of October, Dealerships Across the Country Will Unite to Raise Money for Driven For Kids | Defeat Pediatric Brain Cancer Initiative
Schaumburg, IL, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Automotive dealerships have long been community pillars, supporting local events and charities for over a century. The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer invites dealerships nationwide to join their "Driven For Kids | Defeat Pediatric Brain Cancer" fundraising campaign in October, in honor of Violet's sixth birthday. This collaboration aims to utilize automotive dealerships’ unique connection to their local communities to raise funds for critical research and support families currently affected by this devastating disease.
The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer was founded by dealership owner Steve Napleton in memory of his daughter Violet, who passed away at three years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) – a form of pediatric brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. To honor Violet's memory, the entire Napleton family is now devoted to raising money for pediatric brain cancer research and supporting patient families undergoing treatment. Pediatric brain cancer claims the lives of more children in the United States than any other disease. The Violet Foundation urges everyone to take inspiration from Violet's fight and join their efforts to end this cancer once and for all.
Last year, over 120 dealerships across the country donated over $200,000 to the Violet Foundation in October, Violet’s birthday month. In an area where resources are limited and the demand is high, the collaborative strength of the dealership community has the potential to create a significant impact.
"We are so honored to have the support of so many other car dealers,” said Steve Napleton, Partner at Steve Napleton Auto Group and Violet’s dad. “Dealerships are often really involved in their local communities. We wanted to see, what kind of impact can dealerships have if we unite against this specific disease?”
The Napleton Family of Dealerships have been active in supporting the fight against pediatric brain cancer since Violet’s diagnosis. The Steve Napleton Auto Group has raised over $400,000 towards the Violet Foundation since October 2022. Because of this success, the Violet Foundation has provided critical support to over 100 families with children undergoing brain tumor treatment, and co-funded 12 research efforts around the world to develop more effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer.
To participate in October's Driven For Kids Fundraising Event, visit www.DrivenForKids.org or learn more about Violet's Story and the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer at www.violet-foundation.org.
About the Violet Foundation
The Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by the Napleton family in memory of Violet Napleton, who passed away at three years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) -- a form of pediatric brain cancer that has less than 1% survival rate and no effective treatment. The Violet Foundation has two complementary missions: to raise money for critically needed research, and to support the families of pediatric brain cancer patients in every way they can. Federal Tax ID 88-3852728.
Driven For Kids 2023: Participating Dealerships:
Arlington Heights Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Jack Phelan Chevy
Napleton’s Palatine Subaru
Aston Martin Chicago, Chevrolet of Wayzata
Jack Phelan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Napleton’s Schaumburg Buick GMC
Audi Loves Park
Jaguar Northfield
Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda
Biggers Chevrolet
Lexus of Brookfield
Napleton’s Schaumburg Subaru
Biggers Mazda.
Lexus of Maplewood
Napleton’s Urbana Mitsubishi
Ed Napleton Honda
Lexus of Milwaukee
Napleton's Aston Martin of Downers Grove
Ed Napleton Honda in Oak Lawn
Lexus of Wayzata
Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana
Elgin Kia
Maserati of Indianapolis
Napleton's Clermont Chrysler Jeep Dodge
FIAT of Indianapolis
Mazda of Orland Park
Napleton's Ellwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Fields BMW of Northfield
McGrath Arlington Kia
Napleton's Hyundai of Urbana
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
McGrath City Honda
Napleton's Kia of Elmhurst
Fields Lexus Glenview
McGrath City Hyundai
Napleton's Kia of Urbana
Fields Volvo Cars Northfield
McGrath City Mazda
Napleton's Mazda of Urbana
Genesis of Aurora
McGrath Kia of Highland Park
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jee
Genesis of Calumet City
Mercedes-Benz of Bourbonnais
Napleton's Mid Rivers Kia
Genesis of Carmel
Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park
Napleton's North Palm Hyundai
Genesis of Hazelwood
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester
Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Genesis of Lake Park
Mid River Alfa Romeo
Napleton's on Northlake
Genesis of Urbana
Mini of Glencoe
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura
Genesis of West Park Beach
Napleton Alfa Romeo of Indianapolis
Napleton's River Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Gerald Ford
Napleton Auto Naperville
Napleton's River Oaks Honda
Gerald Honda of Countryside
Napleton Ford of Oak Lawn
Napleton's South Orlando ChryslerJeepDodge
Gerald Honda of Matteson
Napleton Honda of Morton Grove
Napleton's Toyota of Urbana
Gerald Hyundai
Napleton Hyundai
Napleton's Valley Hyundai
Gerald Kia of Naperville
Napleton Hyundai of Carmel
Napleton's Volkswagen of Orlando
Gerald Kia of North Aurora
Napleton Kia of Carmel
Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford
Gerald Nissan of Naperville
Napleton Kia of Fischer’s
Napleton's Volkswagen of Urbana
Gerald Nissan of North Aurora
Napleton Maserati of Downers Grove
Porsche Downtown Chicago
Gerald Subaru North Aurora
Napleton Mazda of Libertyville
Porsche Wyoming Valley
Gerald Subaru of Naperville
Napleton Mazda of Naperville
Raymond Chevrolet
Gerald Toyota of Matteson
Napleton Mid Rivers Maserati
Raymond Kia
Hawk Cadillac of Joliet
Napleton Northlake KIA
Southlake Kia
Hawk CDJR & Fiat of Forest Park
Napleton River Oaks Hyundai
Southlake Nissan
Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet
Napleton River Oaks Kia
Subaru of Wyoming Valley
Hawk Ford of Carol Stream
Napleton St. Louis Nissan
Toyota of Brookfield
Hawk Ford of St. Charles
Napleton Subaru
VW of Palatine
Hawk Mazda of Joliet
Napleton Westmont Porsche
Webb Chevy Oak Lawn
Hawk Nissan of St. Charles
Napleton’s Countryside Mazda
Webb Chevy Plainfield
Hawk Subaru of Joliet
Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda
West Palm Beach Hyundai
Hawk Volkswagen of Joliet
Napleton’s Palatine Mazda
Wyoming Valley BMW
Contact
Wildcat Media LLCContact
Jessica Herwehe
847-312-7385
www.wildcat-media.com
Multimedia
Driven for Kids Dealership Sponsorship Packet
Partnership opportunities for October 2024's fundraising event.
Categories