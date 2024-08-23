Cody Tilson Elevated to Chief Creative Officer at Experience Design Agency, Next/Now

Next/Now, a leading experience design agency, is proud to announce that former ECD, Cody Tilson, will now serve as Next/Now’s Chief Creative Officer. With a distinguished history of developing groundbreaking concepts, strategies, and teams, Cody has consistently pushed the creative boundary for Next/Now. Previous roles include design leadership at Digital Kitchen and Leviathan.