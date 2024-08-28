Natura Resources Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Natura Resources, driven by a west Texas oil and gas mentality, has quickly become a leader in the advanced reactor industry in less than five years. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Natura Resources, headquartered in Abilene, TX, has joined the Alliance as a Founding Member, enhancing its mission to make Texas a global leader in nuclear innovation and sustainable energy solutions.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, emphasized the importance of this partnership, "Natura Resources’ groundbreaking work with molten salt reactors represents a pivotal advancement in nuclear technology. Their approach embodies the innovation and leadership that are essential to making Texas the epicenter of the next generation of reliable, secure and clean nuclear energy.”
Douglass Robison, President and CEO of Natura Resources, added, “Joining the Texas Nuclear Alliance allows us to further our commitment to advancing new nuclear in the great state of Texas to help ensure reliable and sustainable energy systems for generations to come. With our first molten salt reactor nearing deployment at Abilene Christian University and the new partnership with TNA, we are excited to be advancing Texas as a leader in the global nuclear landscape.”
About Natura Resources
Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid fueled and molten salt cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. Natura is intensely focused on performance. Founder and President Douglass Robison is a third-generation oilman with a proven track record of revolutionizing the energy industry with innovative technology and results.
Natura Resources, driven by a west Texas oil and gas mentality, has quickly become a leader in the advanced reactor industry in less than five years. In September, the Natura MSR-1, being deployed at Abilene Christian University, will be the first liquid-fueled reactor design to receive an approved construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Natura Resources has supported this effort with the largest sponsored research agreements in the history of the nuclear engineering departments at both The University of Texas and Texas A&M University, further evidence of Natura’s deep-seated Texas roots.
Mr. Robison currently serves on the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group, established by the office of Governor Greg Abbott.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com/
Natura Resources
Andrew Harmon
andrew@naturaresources.com
