Ember Group Consulting Launches, Offering Transformative Solutions for Businesses
Charlotte, NC, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ember Group Consulting LLC, a new global consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation and adaptive workforce solutions, officially launched today.
The firm partners with visionary leaders to drive sustainable change and empower teams for peak performance.
Leading Ember Group Consulting is a team of seasoned industry experts: Rochelle Rivas, CEO, and Clint Watson, President.
“I'm honored to lead Ember Group Consulting,” said Rivas. “Leveraging my global experience, I'm eager to build strong relationships with clients, team members, and the community.”
Watson echoed the sentiment, adding, “I'm excited to join the talented team and contribute to such a dynamic and purpose-driven organization.”
Aubrey Haller, Talent Experience Leader, brings her expertise in people experience, talent acquisition, and development to the firm.
Comprehensive Consulting Services
Ember Group Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of management consulting services, including:
Digital Transformation
Project, Program and Change Management
Human Capital Innovation
Adaptive Workforce Solutions
The firm's experienced consultants tailor solutions to address each client's unique needs.
A Collaborative Approach to Sustainable Success
Ember Group Consulting prioritizes partnering with visionary leaders seeking organizational transformation. The firm understands sustainable success is a journey, not a destination. It achieves this by building strategic roadmaps tailored to specific needs.
Their collaborative approach leverages the expertise of highly skilled consultants to empower existing teams with fresh perspectives. This synergy fuels innovation while keeping core teams energized and engaged.
Commitment to Charlotte and Beyond
Ember Group Consulting's launch in Charlotte not only brings a wealth of expertise to the local business community but also signifies a commitment to job creation and economic growth in the region. As a global firm, they plan to rapidly expand operations and hire talented consulting professionals across various markets. This investment will contribute to a thriving business ecosystem and create rewarding consulting careers.
Services Offered by Ember Group Consulting
Digital Transformation: Optimize processes and drive growth through cutting-edge technology.
Project & Change Management: Ensure smooth execution of critical initiatives.
Human Capital Innovation: Build high-performing teams by fostering a culture of innovation and developing your workforce.
Adaptive Workforce Solutions: Integrate highly skilled consultants seamlessly into your team to embrace the power of collaboration.
Industries Served by Ember Group Consulting
Financial Services & Insurance
Life Sciences
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Unlocking Your Organization's Potential
Ember Group Consulting is headquartered at 700 East Blvd., Ste. 1, Charlotte, NC 28203. For more information, visit http://www.embergroupconsulting.com or email connect@embergroupconsulting.com.
About Ember Group Consulting
Ember Group Consulting is a leading global management consulting firm partnering with visionary leaders to ignite transformational and sustainable change within organizations. The firm's team of experienced consultants provides tailored solutions to empower teams, fuel innovation, and achieve sustainable success.
Contact
Clint Watson
704-772-1596
www.embergroupconsulting.com
