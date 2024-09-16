Mirasys, a Pioneer in Security & Surveillance Technology, Announces Key Executive Appointments
Mirasys Oy, a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), announces key leadership appointments to drive growth. Carl Raubenheimer is appointed President and CEO, while Hannu Kankkunen is reappointed as Chairman of the Board. Sam Weintraub joins as a new board member. These changes are set to accelerate Mirasys' global expansion, particularly in North America, and reinforce the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the surveillance industry.
American Fork, UT, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mirasys Oy, a global leader in surveillance video management systems (VMS), is pleased to announce key leadership changes that will accelerate the company’s expansion and continued growth. Carl Raubenheimer has been officially appointed as President and CEO, while Hannu Kankkunen has been re-appointed as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Sam Weintraub has joined the Board of Directors, further bolstering Mirasys’ leadership team as the company experiences strong momentum, particularly in North America.
Accelerating Global Expansion and Market Growth
Under the leadership of Carl Raubenheimer, Mirasys has significantly expanded its global footprint, with a strong emphasis on North America, where the company has captured a substantial share of the gaming and hospitality sectors. Mirasys’ innovative video management and security solutions have resonated with businesses across industries, driving continued success and further establishing the company as a major force in video surveillance technology.
Carl Raubenheimer – Leading Mirasys into Its Next Phase
Carl Raubenheimer, formerly Interim CEO, has officially taken on the role of President and CEO. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Carl has led Mirasys through a period of significant growth, positioning the company to expand its influence in key international markets.
"Mirasys is on a remarkable growth trajectory, and this can be attributed to having a great team, and a healthy company culture. When employees are happy, they deliver great products and provide exceptional service," said Carl Raubenheimer, President and CEO of Mirasys Oy. "Our team is committed to building on this success, continuing to expand globally, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the world."
Hannu Kankkunen – Re-appointed as Chairman of the Board
Hannu Kankkunen, with his extensive leadership background and deep knowledge of the technology sector, has been reappointed as Chairman of the Mirasys Board. His strategic insight and long-term vision have been instrumental in guiding Mirasys through its growth phases, and his continued leadership will play a crucial role in the company’s next chapter.
Sam Weintraub – New Board Member
Joining Carl and Hannu on the board is Sam Weintraub, a business development expert with a strong track record in driving growth through strategic innovation. Sam's experience will be invaluable as Mirasys continues to explore new market opportunities and strengthens its global presence.
About Mirasys
Mirasys Oy is a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), founded in Helsinki, Finland. For over 25 years, Mirasys has been at the cutting edge of video surveillance technology, providing scalable, reliable, and innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. As a pioneer in the Open VMS movement, Mirasys empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their video surveillance systems.
Media Contact:
Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia:
Madeleine Malmborg
madeleine.malmborg@mirasys.com
United States Contact:
Chris Swanger
chriss@mirasysinc.com
Accelerating Global Expansion and Market Growth
Under the leadership of Carl Raubenheimer, Mirasys has significantly expanded its global footprint, with a strong emphasis on North America, where the company has captured a substantial share of the gaming and hospitality sectors. Mirasys’ innovative video management and security solutions have resonated with businesses across industries, driving continued success and further establishing the company as a major force in video surveillance technology.
Carl Raubenheimer – Leading Mirasys into Its Next Phase
Carl Raubenheimer, formerly Interim CEO, has officially taken on the role of President and CEO. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Carl has led Mirasys through a period of significant growth, positioning the company to expand its influence in key international markets.
"Mirasys is on a remarkable growth trajectory, and this can be attributed to having a great team, and a healthy company culture. When employees are happy, they deliver great products and provide exceptional service," said Carl Raubenheimer, President and CEO of Mirasys Oy. "Our team is committed to building on this success, continuing to expand globally, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the world."
Hannu Kankkunen – Re-appointed as Chairman of the Board
Hannu Kankkunen, with his extensive leadership background and deep knowledge of the technology sector, has been reappointed as Chairman of the Mirasys Board. His strategic insight and long-term vision have been instrumental in guiding Mirasys through its growth phases, and his continued leadership will play a crucial role in the company’s next chapter.
Sam Weintraub – New Board Member
Joining Carl and Hannu on the board is Sam Weintraub, a business development expert with a strong track record in driving growth through strategic innovation. Sam's experience will be invaluable as Mirasys continues to explore new market opportunities and strengthens its global presence.
About Mirasys
Mirasys Oy is a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), founded in Helsinki, Finland. For over 25 years, Mirasys has been at the cutting edge of video surveillance technology, providing scalable, reliable, and innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. As a pioneer in the Open VMS movement, Mirasys empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their video surveillance systems.
Media Contact:
Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia:
Madeleine Malmborg
madeleine.malmborg@mirasys.com
United States Contact:
Chris Swanger
chriss@mirasysinc.com
Contact
Mirasys USAContact
Chris Swanger
+1 (866)-297-8883
mirasysusa.com
Chris Swanger
+1 (866)-297-8883
mirasysusa.com
Categories