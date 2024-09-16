Mirasys, a Pioneer in Security & Surveillance Technology, Announces Key Executive Appointments

Mirasys Oy, a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), announces key leadership appointments to drive growth. Carl Raubenheimer is appointed President and CEO, while Hannu Kankkunen is reappointed as Chairman of the Board. Sam Weintraub joins as a new board member. These changes are set to accelerate Mirasys' global expansion, particularly in North America, and reinforce the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the surveillance industry.