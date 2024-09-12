Prepare Your Tastebuds to Party with Barbie Ice Cream Pints by The Frozen Farmer
Shark Tank-backed brand The Frozen Farmer launches Barbie ice cream pints in partnership with Mattel Inc. during the Barbie brand’s 65th Anniversary year.
Bridgeville, DE, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In honor of Barbie®’s 65th anniversary, The Frozen Farmer is putting a cool spin on flavors just as iconic as Barbie with four new ice cream pints that bring fun, fashion, and flair to the frozen aisle.
“As a mom to four daughters and the proud founder of a women-owned and operated business, Barbie has always inspired me to chase my dreams and embrace limitless possibilities,” says Katey Evans, founder of The Frozen Farmer. “I grew up playing with Barbie dolls, and they helped plant the seeds of self-belief that I could do anything, like start The Frozen Farmer; now it’s a full circle moment to come together and partner with Mattel.”
With flavors like Beachhouse Brookies and Cream™, Pink Party Cake Pop™, Dream Orange and Cream™, and Raspberry Cupcake™, each flavor is packaged in a vibrant Barbie pink pint to appeal to brand fans from every generation.
“These ice cream flavors will make any day feel like a celebration—just like how Barbie lives authentically with kindness and positivity,” says Evans, who notes that her favorite is the Pink Party Cake Pop. “I especially love the Pink Party Cake Pop flavor. It’s a smooth, cake batter-flavored ice cream base, with subtle pops of pink and white cake crunch and gooey hunks of yellow cake pop pieces, and is finished off with dance party sprinkles. It’s a real party in your mouth!”
Evans, who landed an investment deal with Lori Greiner on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2020, co-founded The Frozen Farmer from her Sunday supper table, and has turned the ice cream brand into one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. The Frozen Farmer launched a line of Barbie Sorbet Freezer Squeezers, sorbet squeeze-up tubes, earlier this year.
“After seeing the success of our Strawberry Lemonade Barbie Freezer Squeezers™ and launching our new Malibu Mango Sorbet Barbie Freezer Squeezers™, we knew we could keep Barbie booming in the pint space too,” said Evans.
Find Barbie ice cream pints by The Frozen Farmer in any of the following grocery store locations: Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Baker's, Mariano's and Fred Meyer.
The Frozen Farmer is a WBENC certified Women-Owned Business. For more information, visit www.thefrozenfarmer.com.
About The Frozen Farmer:
The Frozen Farmer launched in 2015 from Evans Farms, a third-generation family farm. The Frozen Farmer flavors are made with imperfect fruits, connecting us all in the fight against food waste. The Frozen Farmer line of premium ice cream, sorbet, Frobert® and frozen novelties are available at more than 5,000 stores nationwide. The Frozen Farmer is a WBENC certified Women-Owned Business. For more information, visit www.thefrozenfarmer.com.
About Mattel:
Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.
