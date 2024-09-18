Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures

Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers.