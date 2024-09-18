Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures
Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers.
Los angeles, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cerwin-Vega, an industry leader in high-end mobile audio products for over 70 years, has announced it is now shipping its UTV65 Series of products.
Experience the ultimate outdoor sound with the Cerwin-Vega UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound System with RGB LED Lighting. Unlike other outdoor audio systems, this system is designed for UTV/ATV adventures, tailgating, and camping, delivering powerful audio through 6.5-inch high-output 2-way speakers paired with 1-inch tweeters. It boasts a built-in high-power amplifier with 600-Watt Max Power, ensuring crisp, clear sound even in open environments. The custom RGB LED lighting allows you to enhance your experience with a multitude of colors, patterns, and lighting effects via the remote control.
Enjoy seamless music playback by pairing your smartphone or MP3 player via Bluetooth or using the auxiliary input for expanded connectivity options. Stream your favorite music apps wirelessly and control everything directly from your mobile device. Designed to withstand the elements, the UTV65LED is weatherproof, making it ideal for any outdoor excursion. The UTV65 offers the same features but without LED lighting.
Key Features:
- Applications: Perfect for ATVs, UTVs, Side by Sides, Boats, and Golf Carts, offering a versatile and exciting audio experience in a variety of outdoor settings.
- Bluetooth Streaming: Play and control music and apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music wirelessly via Bluetooth.
- Immersive Sound: High-output 6.5" 2-way speakers with 1" tweeters play loud, hard, and clean.
- Built-in Amplifiers: Intense sound powered by a high-performance, efficient built-in 600-Watt Max Amplifier—double the power of other solutions.
- RGB LED Lighting (UTV65LED only): Built-in RGB LEDs light the speakers for a party atmosphere, controlled via the included wireless remote.
- Auxiliary Input: 3.5mm Aux-In compatible with audio output of iPod/iPhone, smartphones, and MP3 players.
- Weatherproof: The UTV65LED is built to endure, with waterproof seals and marine-grade components ensuring durability in any outdoor condition.
- Easy Plug-and-Play Setup: Power your CVUTV65LED using the included 12V socket plug or the hard-wired adapter.
For added peace of mind, the Cerwin-Vega UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound System comes with a one-year full manufacturer’s warranty, ensuring you can enjoy your outdoor adventures without worrying about the performance of your audio system.
For more information, visit Cerwin-Vega UTV Series.
Media Contact:
Thomas Kim
Marketing@cerwinvega.com
cerwinvega.com/pages/cvutv-series
