Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
Chicago, IL, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With diver safety as their utmost priority, Kung Fu Divers goes beyond the Scuba Industry to share their CPR, AED and First Aid Program in Career Highways, an AI career path platform designed to empower anyone seeking satisfying, rewarding employment by showing them the clear path to a lifelong career.
Both Kung Fu Divers and Career Highways recognize the importance of safety skills in the areas of Health, Education, Human Services and Sports. “We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation,” emphasizes Liz Eversoll, CEO at Career Highways.
The material covered in Kung Fu Divers’ program provides academic knowledge in the areas of scene safety, assessments, how to move injured and ill persons, bleeding management, splinting, specialized injuries, burns, temperature-related issues, and medical emergencies, and can help prepare the career path to future nurses, lifeguards and firefighters, and education and childcare personnel among others.
“It is important for students and professionals who are exposed to high risk scenarios and large groups of people to be ready to provide exceptional first aid. The first minutes are the most important ones in an emergency, and their response can make a huge difference in the recovery of patients,” says Dave Perkins, Co-owner and PADI IDC Staff and EFR Instructor Trainer at Kung Fu Divers.
Kung Fu Divers believes mastery is perishable. “Gaining and retaining mastery through certifications and consistent practice of skills in class is the only way to turn emergencies into incidents,” Maca Navas, Master Scuba Diver, Divemaster candidate, and Co-Owner adds on.
Their hybrid program is now available in Chicago, and participants can choose from Emergency First Response or Basic Life Support provided by PADI and Divers Alert Network (DAN) respectively.
About Kung Fu Divers
Kung Fu Divers is a Scuba Training Services business headquartered in Chicago, offering PADI Scuba Certifications and PADI Aware, Emergency First Response and Divers Alert Network Basic Life Support and Marine Ecology Classes for divers. In addition they lead “Kung Fu Divers Drills" a monthly scuba event designed for professional and certified divers who want to practice the skills learned during their certifications.
“Scuba diving is a life changing experience, and investing our time
with students to provide quality training and educating them in the importance
of the continuous practice of the skills is our main goal.” -Kung Fu Divers.
About Career Highways
Career Highways, established in 2022, provides a no-cost lifetime set of career development tools with unique AI-based career maps, routes and step-by-step guidance. The Career Highways Career Development tools include a career interest profiler, a lifetime portfolio and resume, career exploration tools and curriculum, career path visualizations, upskilling content, and career plans, job, program, and certifications. Employers use Career Highways’ unique career visualizations and pathways to provide clarity to employees on career paths and opportunities, upskill employees and candidates, as well as source and develop a talent pool for the future of work.
