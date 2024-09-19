Superior Rail & Iron Works Named First-Ever Diamond Sponsor for ALS TDI’s White Coat Affair Gala
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) has announced that Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first-ever Diamond Sponsor for the annual White Coat Affair gala, taking place on October 5, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton. Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., which was the gala’s Title Sponsor last year, is continuing its support, helping ALS TDI push forward with critical research to find treatments for ALS.
Boston, MA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a nonprofit biotech focused on ALS drug discovery, has announced that Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first-ever Diamond Sponsor for its annual White Coat Affair gala. Taking place on October 5, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton Hotel, the White Coat Affair is one of ALS TDI’s largest and most impactful fundraising events. Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., which was the gala’s Title Sponsor last year, is continuing its support, helping ALS TDI push forward with critical research to find treatments for ALS, a disease that still lacks effective options for the vast majority of patients.
Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., a family-owned company that has served the greater Boston area for over 58 years, was founded by the Ferrara family in 1963. Today, the company continues to honor its strong community roots. ALS research is a personal mission for owner Tony Ferrara, whose mother Janice passed away from the disease. In her memory, and in honor of all those impacted by ALS, Superior Rail & Iron Works proudly supports the White Coat Affair and the fight against ALS.
The White Coat Affair is an inspirational evening that unites those affected by ALS and honors those we've lost. This year’s event holds particular significance, as it marks the 25th anniversary of ALS TDI, which was founded in 1999 by Jamie Heywood after his brother Stephen was diagnosed with the disease. In celebration of this milestone, the event will feature a special timeline installation recognizing key breakthroughs in ALS research over the last 25 years.
The gala includes a cocktail hour, dinner, speaking program, dancing, and a lively after-party. It draws 400 guests from around the country and has raised a total of over $3 million. Attendees return each year for the elegant atmosphere, heartfelt stories, and to celebrate the progress in ALS research. In addition to the ALS community, members of the scientific and investment sectors join forces to raise the critical funds needed to continue the mission of ending ALS.
As the Diamond Sponsor, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. is displaying its dedication to this cause and helping to ensure the event’s success
“We are thrilled to have Superior Rail & Iron Works returning as the Diamond Sponsor of our White Coat Affair,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at ALS Therapy Development Institute. “Their sponsorship shows their deep commitment to the ALS community and to advancing the research needed to end ALS. As a nonprofit biotech, our ability to accelerate drug discovery for ALS depends heavily on funding. Events like the White Coat Affair are crucial to our work, and the support of businesses like Superior Rail makes a significant difference.”
ALS TDI is the first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Located in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI employs researchers with over 300 years of combined experience and expertise across all areas of drug discovery. ALS TDI is recognized as an international leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotechs around the world. Awarded the highest nonprofit rating – four stars – on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS.
The deadline to register to attend the White Coat Affair is September 27, 2024. For more information and to register, visit https://als.net/wca.
Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., a family-owned company that has served the greater Boston area for over 58 years, was founded by the Ferrara family in 1963. Today, the company continues to honor its strong community roots. ALS research is a personal mission for owner Tony Ferrara, whose mother Janice passed away from the disease. In her memory, and in honor of all those impacted by ALS, Superior Rail & Iron Works proudly supports the White Coat Affair and the fight against ALS.
The White Coat Affair is an inspirational evening that unites those affected by ALS and honors those we've lost. This year’s event holds particular significance, as it marks the 25th anniversary of ALS TDI, which was founded in 1999 by Jamie Heywood after his brother Stephen was diagnosed with the disease. In celebration of this milestone, the event will feature a special timeline installation recognizing key breakthroughs in ALS research over the last 25 years.
The gala includes a cocktail hour, dinner, speaking program, dancing, and a lively after-party. It draws 400 guests from around the country and has raised a total of over $3 million. Attendees return each year for the elegant atmosphere, heartfelt stories, and to celebrate the progress in ALS research. In addition to the ALS community, members of the scientific and investment sectors join forces to raise the critical funds needed to continue the mission of ending ALS.
As the Diamond Sponsor, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. is displaying its dedication to this cause and helping to ensure the event’s success
“We are thrilled to have Superior Rail & Iron Works returning as the Diamond Sponsor of our White Coat Affair,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at ALS Therapy Development Institute. “Their sponsorship shows their deep commitment to the ALS community and to advancing the research needed to end ALS. As a nonprofit biotech, our ability to accelerate drug discovery for ALS depends heavily on funding. Events like the White Coat Affair are crucial to our work, and the support of businesses like Superior Rail makes a significant difference.”
ALS TDI is the first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Located in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI employs researchers with over 300 years of combined experience and expertise across all areas of drug discovery. ALS TDI is recognized as an international leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotechs around the world. Awarded the highest nonprofit rating – four stars – on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS.
The deadline to register to attend the White Coat Affair is September 27, 2024. For more information and to register, visit https://als.net/wca.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories