Superior Rail & Iron Works Named First-Ever Diamond Sponsor for ALS TDI’s White Coat Affair Gala

The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) has announced that Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first-ever Diamond Sponsor for the annual White Coat Affair gala, taking place on October 5, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton. Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., which was the gala’s Title Sponsor last year, is continuing its support, helping ALS TDI push forward with critical research to find treatments for ALS.