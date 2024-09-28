Webhead CEO Janie M. Gonzalez, honored with TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, National Diversity Council’s Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for CPS E
Janie M. Gonzalez, trailblazing CEO of Webhead and Chairperson of CPS Energy, has been honored with the TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, the National Diversity Council's Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for her impact on the energy and technology sectors. As the first Latina to chair CPS Energy, alongside its first Latino CEO, she drives bold initiatives in strategic planning, technology, sustainability, and community engagement, transforming innovation into progress.
San Antonio, TX, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janie M. Gonzalez, CEO of Webhead and Chairman of CPS Energy, Honored with Multiple Prestigious Awards for Historic Leadership and Service.
Janie M. Gonzalez, CEO of Webhead and Chairperson of CPS Energy, has been recognized with several prestigious awards this year, including the Texas Public Power Association (TPPA) Gary Brown Service Award, the National Diversity Council's Top Latino Leaders Award, and the upcoming HOPE Leadership Award from the Hispanic Organization of Public Employees (HOPE). These accolades celebrate her groundbreaking leadership, dedication to public service, and trailblazing contributions to the energy and technology sector.
Janie M. Gonzalez is being honored for her leadership in fostering community driven initiatives, championing small business diversity, and scaling opportunities through strategic innovation and transparency across the energy and technology sectors. Through her collaborative leadership at CPS Energy, the organization has collectively increased its efforts to award more contracts to diverse firms, fostering equitable growth and inclusion. This team driven approach has empowered CPS Energy to make significant strides in supporting local businesses while ensuring sustainable progress for the community.
"It is a true honor to receive these awards and lead CPS Energy alongside Rudy D. Garza during such a pivotal time. Our mission is to not only transform the energy landscape but to ensure that the benefits of this progress are felt by everyone, especially in the communities that need it most, "said Gonzalez." I am excited to continue driving innovation and equity at CPS Energy, and to leverage my experience at Webhead to bring new technologies to our customers.
Gonzalez's 30 years of experience at Webhead, a leading tech company, have allowed her to transfer her skills in strategic planning, digital business transformation and cybersecurity to CPS Energy. Under her chairmanship, CPS Energy voted and adopted the Vision 2027 plan, which emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and resilience in the energy sector.
Founded over 30 years ago, Webhead is a San Antonio based technology company specializing in Digital Business Transformation, DevSecOps, and IT services. As leaders in the rapidly evolving AI and Quantum Computing space, Webhead is at the forefront of driving technological innovation that meets the critical needs of today while shaping the future. Under Janie M. Gonzalez's leadership, the company is trusted by the Department of Defense (DoD), SLED, and nonprofits for advancing national security, business operations and drive strategic impact.
