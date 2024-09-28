Webhead CEO Janie M. Gonzalez, honored with TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, National Diversity Council’s Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for CPS E

Janie M. Gonzalez, trailblazing CEO of Webhead and Chairperson of CPS Energy, has been honored with the TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, the National Diversity Council's Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for her impact on the energy and technology sectors. As the first Latina to chair CPS Energy, alongside its first Latino CEO, she drives bold initiatives in strategic planning, technology, sustainability, and community engagement, transforming innovation into progress.