NCBCP Partners with BET for National Black Voter Day 2024; Empowering Black Gen Z Leaders from Battleground and Southern States Through BYV National Training
Atlanta, GA, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Youth Vote Coalition organized its National Black Voter Day Activations as a national BET partner in Atlanta, GA. Black Youth Vote hosted its Black Civic Leadership & Organizing National Training on the campus of Clark Atlanta University, that included voter mobilization focused on Black Gen Z Voters in Georgia. Black Youth Vote is the NCBCP’s youth-led voter empowerment and power building coalition initiative.
This initiative brought together BYV leaders from eight states for an empowering, hands-on training experience aimed at amplifying the voices of young Black voters in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, including GA, MI, MD, OH, FL, AL, LA, MS and DC. The training and voter mobilization took place at Clark Atlanta University, where BYV leaders not only honed their advocacy and civic engagement skills but also engaged with students on campus. These leaders represent a growing movement of young Black voters who are committed to protecting voting rights and ensuring the Black community’s voice is heard at the ballot box.
"Empowering our youth to lead the charge in protecting our democracy has never been more critical. National Black Voters Day is a celebration of the power we hold when we participate in the electoral process," said Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of the NCBCP and National Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. "We are proud to partner with BET and provide young leaders with the tools they need to organize, mobilize, and activate their peers to vote."
"As young leaders, we recognize the power we hold to influence the future of our communities and our nation," said Darrell Coles, National Black Youth Vote Coordinator. "This training was a critical step in equipping Black Youth Vote leaders with the skills and strategies to mobilize their peers, protect our voting rights, and ensure that every voice is heard at the ballot box. We are energized and ready to make an impact ahead of the 2024 election."
BET’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement has been instrumental in elevating National Black Voters Day as a key event in galvanizing Black voter participation. The training held at the Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Institute marks an important step in building a network of young Black leaders ready to take action in their communities and on their campuses.
Video link: https://vimeo.com/1011453967
Video link: https://vimeo.com/1011454871
About NCBCP: The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in Black communities. Through initiatives like Black Youth Vote, the organization empowers young Black leaders to participate in the political process, advocate for their communities, and protect democracy.
About BET: BET, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is the leading provider of quality programming for the African American audience and consumers of Black culture globally. Through its civic engagement initiatives, BET continues to be at the forefront of movements that advance the cause of Black voter participation.
