Enhanced Data Erasure Reports in Jetico’s BCWipe Boosts Efficiency, Clarity and Compliance
Helsinki, Finland, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, developer of long-trusted data wiping software, is proud to announce the release of its newly redesigned data erasure reports for BCWipe Total WipeOut. This revamped, tamper-proof reporting feature of Jetico’s software for wiping hard drives offers a sleek, user-friendly interface, making it simpler than ever for users to quickly assess and verify data wiping results.
"Data protection affects everyone - not just technical experts. That’s why solutions must be intuitive and accessible for all users," explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "With BCWipe’s redesigned data erasure report feature, we’ve made it easier for users of all technical backgrounds - from beginners to experts - to quickly understand and interpret wiping results. This redesign reflects Jetico’s commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that offer best-in-class security and adapt to the evolving needs of our customers."
The first page of data erasure reports now offers a clear summary for quick insights. Advanced users can customize the reports with additional technical details, such as hardware diagnostics, extended hardware information and S.M.A.R.T. health statistics.
To further simplify the user experience, reports now feature a simple color-coded system to convey the result of each wiping task:
- Green: Successful erasure
- Yellow: Erasure with warnings (such as partial erasure or incomplete process)
- Orange: Cancelled operation
- Red: Failed operation
Tamper-proof reports created in BCWipe Total WipeOut double as Certificates of Destruction, ensuring compliance with data sanitization standards like NIST and IEEE. Valid certificates may also be needed during auditing processes.
Certificates of Destruction include the following essential details:
- Unique report number or digital identifier
- Serial and model numbers of the disposed device
- Method of data sanitization and verification used
- Software utilized for media sanitization
- Name of the individual performing the sanitization
- Signature of the verifying official
- Date and time of the sanitization process
For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase the contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico’s data wiping solution has been certified by ADISA.
To get started with BCWipe Total WipeOut, contact our Data Protection Specialists and request a free trial: https://www.jetico.com/contact-data-protection-specialist.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
"Data protection affects everyone - not just technical experts. That’s why solutions must be intuitive and accessible for all users," explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "With BCWipe’s redesigned data erasure report feature, we’ve made it easier for users of all technical backgrounds - from beginners to experts - to quickly understand and interpret wiping results. This redesign reflects Jetico’s commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that offer best-in-class security and adapt to the evolving needs of our customers."
The first page of data erasure reports now offers a clear summary for quick insights. Advanced users can customize the reports with additional technical details, such as hardware diagnostics, extended hardware information and S.M.A.R.T. health statistics.
To further simplify the user experience, reports now feature a simple color-coded system to convey the result of each wiping task:
- Green: Successful erasure
- Yellow: Erasure with warnings (such as partial erasure or incomplete process)
- Orange: Cancelled operation
- Red: Failed operation
Tamper-proof reports created in BCWipe Total WipeOut double as Certificates of Destruction, ensuring compliance with data sanitization standards like NIST and IEEE. Valid certificates may also be needed during auditing processes.
Certificates of Destruction include the following essential details:
- Unique report number or digital identifier
- Serial and model numbers of the disposed device
- Method of data sanitization and verification used
- Software utilized for media sanitization
- Name of the individual performing the sanitization
- Signature of the verifying official
- Date and time of the sanitization process
For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase the contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico’s data wiping solution has been certified by ADISA.
To get started with BCWipe Total WipeOut, contact our Data Protection Specialists and request a free trial: https://www.jetico.com/contact-data-protection-specialist.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Inc. OyContact
Valeria Corti
+358 50 339 6388
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Valeria Corti
+358 50 339 6388
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Categories