Discovery Map of Space Coast Wins Space Coast Honors Hospitality & Tourism Award
Recognized for improving the vacation experience for more than 2 million tourists and visitors to the Space Coast of Florida while promoting hundreds of local attractions, restaurants and shops Discovery Map has won the Hospitality & Tourism Award from Space Coast Honors.
Cocoa Beach, FL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Discovery Map of Cocoa Beach, a locally owned franchise operated by Jeff Willis and his dedicated team, has been honored with the prestigious Hospitality & Tourism Award at this year's Space Coast Honors. This annual event celebrates local businesses and their commitment to enhancing the community, making it a highlight of the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber.
Since taking ownership if the Space coast Discovery Maps, Jeff and his team have significantly grown distribution, forming valuable partnerships with local business owners who rely on effective marketing to attract tourists and visitors. Their fun and curated maps are often the primary source of tourist marketing information at key locations, including Ports of Calls for cruise passengers and nearly every hotel front desk and concierges in the area.
Printed maps have become increasingly popular among today's generation of tourists, who often prefer them for their engaging and user-friendly design. The amazing and fun Discovery Map stands out as the top choice, offering vibrant, illustrated representations of local attractions, dining and shopping. The resurgence in the popularity of printed maps serves as a powerful; business generator for advertisers, as they not only have their brand literally in the hands of their targeted customers, but those visitors and tourists are also inspired to explore the websites of featured advertisers. making the Discovery Map the leading referral source to most advertisers' digital content. This ensures the Discovery Map ad cost is the best Marketing Return On Investment around as many advertisers have discontinued spending on costly digital key words and have made the decision to let the vasty distribution of their Discovery Map ad inspire their targeted customers.
By showcasing local, establishments, Discovery Map directly supports owners of places to play, stay, eat, and shop, driving foot traffic and fostering community connections. With their curated content and eye-catching visuals, Discovery maps are in high demand among tourists looking tom explore and connect with the unique charm of each destination, ultimately benefiting the Space Coast.
"We are incredibly proud to receive this award," said Jeff Willis, owner of Discovery Map of Cocoa Beach and Discovery Map of Melbourne. "It's a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, and it reflects the trust and partnership that so many owners of local attractions, restaurants, places to stay, and shops place in us as brand stewards for their businesses. This award belongs to all of them, as we work together to showcase the beauty and vibrancy of Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and the entire Space Coast of Florida. We are grateful for the support of our community and the opportunity to contribute to its growth."
Additional quotes from Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map International and Jimmy Lang, President & CEO of Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce contained within attachment.
Since taking ownership if the Space coast Discovery Maps, Jeff and his team have significantly grown distribution, forming valuable partnerships with local business owners who rely on effective marketing to attract tourists and visitors. Their fun and curated maps are often the primary source of tourist marketing information at key locations, including Ports of Calls for cruise passengers and nearly every hotel front desk and concierges in the area.
Printed maps have become increasingly popular among today's generation of tourists, who often prefer them for their engaging and user-friendly design. The amazing and fun Discovery Map stands out as the top choice, offering vibrant, illustrated representations of local attractions, dining and shopping. The resurgence in the popularity of printed maps serves as a powerful; business generator for advertisers, as they not only have their brand literally in the hands of their targeted customers, but those visitors and tourists are also inspired to explore the websites of featured advertisers. making the Discovery Map the leading referral source to most advertisers' digital content. This ensures the Discovery Map ad cost is the best Marketing Return On Investment around as many advertisers have discontinued spending on costly digital key words and have made the decision to let the vasty distribution of their Discovery Map ad inspire their targeted customers.
By showcasing local, establishments, Discovery Map directly supports owners of places to play, stay, eat, and shop, driving foot traffic and fostering community connections. With their curated content and eye-catching visuals, Discovery maps are in high demand among tourists looking tom explore and connect with the unique charm of each destination, ultimately benefiting the Space Coast.
"We are incredibly proud to receive this award," said Jeff Willis, owner of Discovery Map of Cocoa Beach and Discovery Map of Melbourne. "It's a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, and it reflects the trust and partnership that so many owners of local attractions, restaurants, places to stay, and shops place in us as brand stewards for their businesses. This award belongs to all of them, as we work together to showcase the beauty and vibrancy of Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and the entire Space Coast of Florida. We are grateful for the support of our community and the opportunity to contribute to its growth."
Additional quotes from Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map International and Jimmy Lang, President & CEO of Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce contained within attachment.
Contact
Florida Space Coast Enterprises, LLCContact
Jeff Willis
321-408-8971
Jeff Willis
321-408-8971
Multimedia
Discovery Map Wins Space Coast Award
Discovery Map on the Space Coast has won the Hospitality and Tourism Award for enhancing the tourist and visitor experience for more than 2 million tourists and hundreds of local businesses.
Categories